Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus at Kempton
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Musselburgh and Kempton on Wednesday.
-
Bashful Boy takes a drop in class
-
Thunderstorm Katie going for fourth win in a month
-
Tuesdays Child can improve again under penalty
Musselburgh, 16:00 - Pipe raider Bashful Boy can make long trip worthwhile
Bashful Boy (Ire)
- J: Elizabeth Gale
- T: David Pipe
- F: 54/59-8834
David Pipe has a very good strike rate with his runners at Musselburgh, most of those being jumpers of course, and it looks significant that Bashful Boy is his sole runner making the long journey from Somerset when he contests the Portobello Cup over two and a quarter miles.
The nine-year-old lost his way over hurdles last year but he retains more enthusiasm for the Flat and began his current campaign finishing eighth in the Chester Cup. He faced a stiffish task from 4 lb out of the weights on his latest outing in the Goodwood Handicap but was far from discredited in finishing fourth to runaway winner Kyle of Lochalsh.
Having taken on some useful stayers at Goodwood, this 0-78 handicap represents a big drop in class for the Cesarewitch entry. Heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, Bashful Boy can take advantage with apprentice Elizabeth Gale taking a handy 5 lb off his back.
Musselburgh, 17:05 - Thunderstorm Katie unexposed over minimum trip
Thunderstorm Katie
- J: Paul Mulrennan
- T: Jim Goldie
- F: 45841141
Jim Goldie has an enviable record with sprinters and his thriving four-year-old filly Thunderstorm Katie looks to have a good chance of winning her fourth race in around a month in Musselburgh's closing contest over five furlongs.
It has taken Thunderstorm Katie a while to get her head in front, but she hasn't looked back since first doing so late last month and gained her first two wins over six furlongs at Ayr with apprentice Amy Waugh in the saddle.
While she came up short when bidding to complete a quick hat-trick over the same course and distance, Thunderstorm Katie was soon back to winning ways on her latest start which came over five furlongs at Hamilton under Paul Mulrennan who was partnering her for the first time this year. That was only her second try over the minimum trip and she showed improved form in staying on to lead late on to beat Rock of England by a length. Still unexposed at five furlongs, Thunderstorm Katie heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and can follow up under a penalty.
Kempton, 19:07 - Tuesdays Child can win again for new yard
Tuesdays Child
- J: Billy Loughnane
- T: George Boughey
- F: 33461
Tuesdays Child failed to build on her initial promise in the spring for William Haggas, but she belatedly showed much improved form on her debut for her new trainer George Boughey who picked her up for 55,000 guineas the July Sale.
Given a nine-week break since finishing tailed off on her handicap debut for her original connections, Tuesdays Child coped well with a drop back to a mile in a fillies' handicap at Kempton last week. Making rapid progress in the straight having been dropped out, she led a furlong out before quickening clear for an easy two and a quarter length win over Tronido.
Tuesdays Child earned the 'Horse In Focus' flag for that win and looks capable of following up under a penalty taking on other fillies again in receipt of weight all round. She heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, with the 'p' symbol indicating she's expected to find further improvement for her new yard.
Now read more horse racing previews here!
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Antepost Racing Tips: Back Beverley Bullet outsider at 33/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Antepost Racing Tips: Back Beverley Bullet outsider at 33/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 40/1 winning pointer at Killarney
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newbury