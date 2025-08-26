Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus at Kempton

Bashful Boy takes a drop in class

Thunderstorm Katie going for fourth win in a month

Tuesdays Child can improve again under penalty

David Pipe has a very good strike rate with his runners at Musselburgh, most of those being jumpers of course, and it looks significant that Bashful Boy is his sole runner making the long journey from Somerset when he contests the Portobello Cup over two and a quarter miles.

The nine-year-old lost his way over hurdles last year but he retains more enthusiasm for the Flat and began his current campaign finishing eighth in the Chester Cup. He faced a stiffish task from 4 lb out of the weights on his latest outing in the Goodwood Handicap but was far from discredited in finishing fourth to runaway winner Kyle of Lochalsh.

Having taken on some useful stayers at Goodwood, this 0-78 handicap represents a big drop in class for the Cesarewitch entry. Heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, Bashful Boy can take advantage with apprentice Elizabeth Gale taking a handy 5 lb off his back.

Recommended Bet Back Bashful Boy in the 16:00 at Musselburgh SBK 11/2

Jim Goldie has an enviable record with sprinters and his thriving four-year-old filly Thunderstorm Katie looks to have a good chance of winning her fourth race in around a month in Musselburgh's closing contest over five furlongs.

It has taken Thunderstorm Katie a while to get her head in front, but she hasn't looked back since first doing so late last month and gained her first two wins over six furlongs at Ayr with apprentice Amy Waugh in the saddle.

While she came up short when bidding to complete a quick hat-trick over the same course and distance, Thunderstorm Katie was soon back to winning ways on her latest start which came over five furlongs at Hamilton under Paul Mulrennan who was partnering her for the first time this year. That was only her second try over the minimum trip and she showed improved form in staying on to lead late on to beat Rock of England by a length. Still unexposed at five furlongs, Thunderstorm Katie heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and can follow up under a penalty.

Recommended Bet Back Thunderstorm Katie in the 17:05 at Musselburgh SBK 16/5

Tuesdays Child failed to build on her initial promise in the spring for William Haggas, but she belatedly showed much improved form on her debut for her new trainer George Boughey who picked her up for 55,000 guineas the July Sale.

Given a nine-week break since finishing tailed off on her handicap debut for her original connections, Tuesdays Child coped well with a drop back to a mile in a fillies' handicap at Kempton last week. Making rapid progress in the straight having been dropped out, she led a furlong out before quickening clear for an easy two and a quarter length win over Tronido.

Tuesdays Child earned the 'Horse In Focus' flag for that win and looks capable of following up under a penalty taking on other fillies again in receipt of weight all round. She heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, with the 'p' symbol indicating she's expected to find further improvement for her new yard.