New Year's Day Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a tip with multiple Flags
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Cheltenham and Musselburgh on New Year's Day.
Top-rated Kalif Du Berlais the one to beat
Broadway Boy ticks all the boxes
Benson chasing third win in the race
Listen and watch New Year's Day Racing... Only Bettor!
'Horse In Focus' flag for class act Kalif Du Berlais
Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Kalif Du Berlais showed no ill effects from his chase debut spill and marked himself down as a smart prospect in the process when running out a ¾-length-winner from the re-opposing Tedley at Newbury 33 days ago and a subsequent 6 lb rise should see him highly competitive again.
It's significant that Paul Nicholls decided to start Kalif Du Berlais off over fences at Carlisle, where he has sent some good horses in the past, and the exciting five-year-old was sent off at 4/11 in a quality graduation chase against the likes of Nells Son, Unexpected Party and Path d'Oroux.
Though he fell that day, his jumping was assured at Newbury, and though this is a competitive little handicap, this top-rated gelding can win this before going back up in grade.
'Horse In Focus' amongst flags for top-rated Broadway Boy
Top-rated Broadway Boy ran a cracker - picking up the Timeform 'Horse In Focus' flag - when a good 1¾ lengths second of 13 to Kandoo Kid in the Coral Gold Cup (Handicap) at Newbury and can enhance his excellent Cheltenham record back down in class.
He should be able to get the lead and could prove hard to peg back at a track that suits his strong-galloping style.
The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained gelding is only 4lb higher than when winning a similar handicap on the old course here a year ago and this looks a good opportunity for another handicap win for his in-form yard before heading back up in grade.
'Horses For Courses' flag for hat-trick-seeking Benson
Liari could prove a formidable opponent, having shown his best form on speed-favouring tracks (including this one) and likely to get this longer trip, but he also means that the price about Benson may be too hard to resist.
It's no great surprise that Benson has Timeform's 'Horses For Courses' flag as Sandy Thomson's charge has won this race for the last two years, reverting to front-running tactics on each occasion, and there's a good chance that he will get his own way out in front here.
With the recent rain in his favour, too, he could prove hard to beat despite his advancing years, especially as he is now 4lb lower than when successful 12 months ago.
