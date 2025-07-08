Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Sectional Horse

Lady Mariko remains well treated

Beach Point can deservedly get his head back in front

Skimmer looks a smart prospect

Lady Mariko didn't manage to win for Simon & Ed Crisford, but she had some solid form (her final start for those connections at Nottingham worked out well), and she made the perfect start for Dylan Cunha at Wetherby last month.

She was well supported on that occasion and duly justified favouritism, opening her account without necessarily having to improve, but seeing her race out dropped back to seven furlongs for the first time since her juvenile days.

The timefigure she recorded that day gives extra substance to the form and the handicapper may have taken a chance raising her just 2lb in the weights. Connections stick to the same distance now and she could yet have more to offer for a yard who do well with new recruits.

Beach Point is holding his form remarkably well this season, finishing runner-up in four of his five starts, and he is taken to deservedly get his head back in front now.

He had bumped into a thriving type who has franked the form since at Nottingham two starts back and he arguably proved better than ever at Leicester last month, travelling like the best horse at the weights, but an uncharacteristic slow start resulted in him conceding first run on the all-the-way winner.

That performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account - he has the Sectional Flag - and he was also given the Horse In Focus Flag, highlighting him as a horse to keep on the right side.

The return to the all-weather won't be an issue and, up just 2lb in the weights, he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

This looks a very good race on paper, one which is sure to throw up plenty of future winners, but the Harry Charlton-trained Skimmer looked well above average when making a winning debut at Leicester in April.

He justified market support in the style of one who will be making his mark at a higher level when the time comes, making smooth headway from three furlongs out and just doing what was required once hitting the front to win with something up his sleeve.

Skimmer was given the Horse In Focus Flag, and also has the 'Timeform Large P' attached to his rating, denoting he's opening to significant progress now. Given he has an excellent later-maturing pedigree - he's a half-brother to St Leger winner Logician among other smart types - his absence since isn't much of a concern, and he's strongly fancied to win again before having his sights raised further later in the season.