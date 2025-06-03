Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data for three UK races including a Ratings Choice

Illogical Logic ahead of his mark

Harrys Hope of interest back chasing

Rock of England ready to strike

Christian Williams and Jack Tudor look to have a good chance of winning both the novice handicap chases on Newton Abbot's card, including the longer of the two (14:35) in which Illogical Logic stands out at the weights.

The seven-year-old is yet to win a race, though was placed a couple of times over fences last season at Fakenham and Sedgefield over three miles plus. However, he looked all set to break his duck over a shorter trip at Newton Abbot last week, and in some style too, when coming down two out with the race at his mercy.

Illogical Logic has been rated a 15-length winner for that performance when in the process of showing much-improved form, and a repeat of that effort back over this longer trip would make him very hard to beat. He holds obvious claims of gaining quick compensation turned out again off the same mark.

Recommended Bet Back Illogical Logic in the 14:35 Newton Abbot SBK 4/7

Shadows In The Sky looks sure to be popular in Warwick's three-mile handicap chase (19:40) following his successful stable debut for James Owen at Uttoxeter last month and a creditable second just three days later.

But he has been prone to mistakes which isn't ideal at a track where the fences come thick and fast before the home turn, and a tempting alternative is Ben Pauling's mare Harrys Hope. She took very well to fences last season, completing a hat-trick in October before narrowly denied making it four in a row, and can be forgiven her other run which came on soft ground.

Given a break, Harrys Hope then reappeared at Warwick over hurdles last month, shaping well in finishing second behind I'm A Starman and earning the 'Horse In Focus' flag. That should have put her spot on for this return to fences where she heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by a couple of pounds.

Recommended Bet Back Harrys Hope in the 19:40 Warwick SBK 5/2

Paul Midgley has had to be patient with Rock of England as the five-year-old is yet to win a race since joining his yard at the beginning of last season. But the handicapper has shown him some leniency of late and he looks of major interest in Ripon's five-furlong contest (20:22) where he carries joint-top weight.

Last successful at Carlisle in 2023 from a BHA mark of 82, Rock of England's current mark of 67 gets him into a lower-grade handicap than he's contested before. After an encouraging reappearance at Southwell in March, Rock of England is yet to build on that effort, but he earned the 'Horse In Focus' flag after his latest start when a never-nearer fourth at Carlisle.

Rock of England had cheekpieces on for his latest start, but the visor goes back on here and he heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings for a stable that's been among the winners lately.

Recommended Bet Back Rock of England in the 20:22 Ripon SBK 9/4

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here