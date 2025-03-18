Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a likely improver

Wal Buck's has more to offer on return from short break

Recent runner-up Kapamazov stands out on Timeform ratings

Sovereign Sea shaped well at Wolverhampton last time

Wal Buck's had to settle for minor honours at Uttoxeter when last seen in January, finishing third behind a rival he had beaten on his previous start.

He didn't jump as fluently at Uttoxeter as he had when getting off the mark in convincing style at this venue on his previous start, but he has relatively few miles on the clock and remains with potential as a staying chaser.

Wal Buck's has Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag to highlight his effectiveness at Haydock and he also still has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's a likely improver. He can take the step forward on his return following a seven-week break.

Recommended Bet Back Wal Buck's in the 16:25 at Haydock SBK 7/4

Kapamazov is still searching for a first win but he ran as well as he ever has and was only narrowly denied over this course and distance last week.

Kapamazov was sent on a fair way out and looked set to gain that elusive victory, seeming in control early in the straight, but he was collared close home and lost out by a head.

That was a good effort from Kapamazov, who was 20 lengths clear of the third, and he has a strong chance off the same mark here, heading Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 7 lb.

Recommended Bet Back Kapamazov in the 16:42 at Huntingdon SBK 9/4

Newcastle debut winner Sovereign Sea has found one too good the last twice, but he has shown fairly useful form on both occasions and shaped especially well at Wolverhampton last time.

Sovereign Sea was forced three-wide on the turn for home but he kept on in the straight to get to within half a length of the winner, who dictated most of the steady gallop, and he did well to pull five lengths clear of the third.

Timeform's reporter issued Sovereign Sea the Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one likely to be of interest next time, and he enters handicaps with the potential for better.

Recommended Bet Back Sovereign Sea in the 18:30 at Southwell SBK 3/1

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here