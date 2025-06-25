Timeform

Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a horse in focus

Andrew Balding
Andrew Balding trains one of Timeform's three fancies at Salisbury

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Salisbury on Wednesday...

  • Small-field veterans' race likely to suit Appleby runner

  • Cox-trained C&D runner-up expected to go one better

  • Balding filly fancied to defy 10 lb higher mark

Salisbury 14:55 - Top-rated northern raider the one to beat

This represents a pretty big drop in class for Timeform top-rated Blind Beggar and he showed enough when fourth at Ascot and third at Carlisle (prior to an easy-to-forgive effort in the 'Dash' at Epsom) to think he cash in on a BHA mark which is now 2lb below his most recent win in April 2024.  

Mick Appleby isn't a regular visitor to Salisbury so it looks fairly significant that the experienced Bling Beggar goes on the journey south to contest a small-field race that could set up perfectly.  

With Faustus and Street Life likely to set the pace, the selection should be able to lay up much closer than at Epsom last time and he's fancied to record a seventh career success

Recommended Bet

Back Blind Beggar in the 14:55 at Salisbury

SBK5/4

Salisbury, 15:25 - Side with 'Hot Trainer' runner

Wojtek - who represents a yard that has the Timeform 'Hot Trainer' flag following a good spell - showed plenty when 2½ lengths second to Zavateri in a minor event on debut here a fortnight ago and might be able to improve past the penalised Chelmsford winner Nifty who admittedly remains open to further progress.  

The Cox stable sponsored the race that Wojyek was second in and he is related to plenty of winners, most notably being a half-brother to My Mate Alfie (6f/7f including 2yo/Group 3). He was greener than the winner that day but should have learnt plenty. 

Recommended Bet

Back Wojtek in the 15:25 at Salisbury

SBK5/4

Salisbury, 17:35 - 'Horse In Focus' Soul Dance fancied to defy new mark 

The one who stands out is Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Soul Dance, who was much improved when opening her account in impressive fashion at Nottingham three weeks ago when winning by 5 lengths from subsequent winner Shielas Well. 

Out of a half-sister to the smart winner up to 1¼m Sparkling Beam, she appeals as the type to go on improving for a while yet; a 10 lb higher mark may not be enough to stop her winning again.  

Andrew Balding has his horses in good form at present and has enjoyed plenty of success at Salisbury over the years so will be well aware of what type of filly is needed to excel here.

Recommended Bet

Back Soul Dance in the 17:35 at Salisbury

SBK11/8

