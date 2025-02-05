Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus at Kempton

Tom Creen can record another course win

Harry Did caught the eye last time

Moon Over Miami looks well treated

Tom Creen isn't getting any younger, but he arrives in excellent form, has a brilliant record at this track, and is in a race that should set up well for him.

Indeed, he is a five-time winner at Sedgefield, all of those victories coming over further than two miles, but he produced a career-best effort when returning to the winners' enclosure on Boxing Day.

Tom Creen made all of the running that day, jumping boldly out in front, and kept on too well for his pursuers in the straight. He hasn't raced over two miles since his days over hurdles, but there isn't much pace in this contest, and he should prove hard to catch once again if getting into a good rhythm.

Recommended Bet Back Tom Creen in the 14:35 Sedgefield SBK 11/8

Harry Did built on previous promise when opening his account at Leicester last summer, having plenty in hand and beating a next-time-winner in convincing fashion.

He ran to a similar level in a couple of handicaps at Wolverhampton and Newcastle on his return from a break in December, and he didn't shape badly in races where not everything went right.

Harry Did also went like the best horse at the weights on his most recent run at Southwell, given a little too much to do the way the race panned out, and conceding first run on the two who finished in front of him.

He was given the Horse In Focus Flag after that performance, marking him out as a horse to be interested in, and he's well worth another chance to prove himself well treated in this lesser handicap.

Recommended Bet Back Harry Did in the 18:30 Kempton SBK 5/2

Moon Over Miami ran to a high level for a debutant when making a winning start at Doncaster in March, beating a now-smart rival comfortably.

He didn't need to improve to follow up under a penalty at Yarmouth in May, but that race was run at a much slower tempo, and he still got the job done in style, looking an above-average prospect.

Moon Over Miami seemingly had a setback afterwards, but he was strong in the market on his return from eight months off and handicap debut at Southwell last month. However, he looked a little rusty, and a falsely-run race wasn't much use to one who seems set to stay well.

He's expected to relish this step up to two miles now and he looks potentially very well treated from the same mark with that run under his belt, especially now having his stamina stretched.

Recommended Bet Back Moon Over Miami in the 19:30 Kempton SBK 10/3

