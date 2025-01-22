Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus

Komedy is a Horse In Focus

Royal Observatory still relatively unexposed

The Glen Rovers top on Timeform ratings

A winner twice for Milton Harris early last season, Komedy Kicks has had a few different trainers in her career to date but already looks an improved mare having had just a couple of starts so far for Dan Skelton and she's capable of winning a second race her new yard in Catterick's handicap hurdle over just short of two and a half miles (14:38).

Without the headgear she'd worn for her previous stables, Komedy Kicks shaped well on her debut for Skelton when a never-dangerous fourth at Ludlow at the beginning of December and confirmed that promise in another mares' handicap at Kelso later in the month. Completing a treble on the card for her stable, Komedy Kicks was held up last by Harry Skelton before being produced to lead soon after two out and was in command on the run-in when wandering in the strong headwind.

Komedy Kicks earned Timeform's 'Horse In Focus' flag for that effort, with the '+' on her rating indicating that she may well be better than we've rated her, and she looks capable of winning again for a stable always to be feared when raiding the Northern tracks.

Recommended Bet Back Komedy Kicks in the 14:38 Catterick SBK 10/3

Although now five, Royal Observatory is still less than a year into his Flat career for Kevin Frost and he got off the mark when winning an amateurs handicap at Chelmsford in December under the trainer's daughter Lauren who is also the gelding's owner.

Royal Observatory has remained in form since in a couple of starts ridden by Jack Mitchell and shouldn't be far away again in the first division of Lingfield's mile and a quarter handicap (15:25), this time with Billy Loughnane in the saddle for the first time.

Royal Observatory only just failed to follow up his Chelmsford success at Wolverhampton later in the month when closing all the way to the line to be beaten a short head by Jumeira Vision after coming from further back than the others involved in the finish.

It was a similar story when he finished just over a length third behind Danehill Star at Lingfield on his latest start but if knuckling down a bit better he has prospects of turning the tables on that rival on this occasion. Off the same mark here, he heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by a couple of pounds.

Recommended Bet Back Royal Observatory in the 15:25 Lingfield SBK 6/4

Backing horses which are running out of the handicap isn't usually advised but an exception can be made for The Glen Rovers in a good handicap at Kempton over eleven furlongs (20:00).

After finishing second in a bumper, The Glen Rovers didn't start racing on the Flat until the age of five last May but proved a really progressive handicapper on the all-weather for Lucy Wadham in the second half of the year. While his first win came in an apprentice race at Newcastle, his last three successes in 2024 all came at Kempton, with two of those over tonight's course and distance.

The Glen Rovers is bidding to complete a hat-trick here under Sean Dylan Bowen from a couple of pounds out of the weights but still makes plenty of appeal given his positive profile and excellent track record. His latest victory came in an apprentice race over a mile and a half last month when winning comfortably under a confident ride and while he's taking on better rivals now, he tops the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and is fancied to add to his tally.

Recommended Bet Back The Glen Rovers in the 20:00 Kempton SBK 9/4

