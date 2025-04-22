Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Ludlow and Perth on Wednesday...
Brendas Asking can get better of Mullins raider
Mister Meggit to take advantage of drop in class
Vocito kept fresh for Perth mission
Brendas Asking sets the standard on these terms
Brendas Asking (Ire)
- J: Nathan Andrews
- T: Kim Bailey & Mat Nicholls
- F: 42-P13250
Willie Mullins sends More Coko to Ludlow in search of a bit more prize money to help his British title bid and the two-time hurdle winner is sure to be popular in the opening novice contest (14:38).
However, More Coko was turned over at very short odds on his latest start in Britain at Plumpton last month when losing his unbeaten record and could prove vulnerable again, although fitted with a hood for this drop back in trip.
More Coko has to give lumps of weight to Kim Bailey & Mat Nicholls' mare Brendas Asking who also has 10 lb taken off her back by the stable's conditional Nathan Andrews. She's taking a big drop in class after forcing the pace in the Dawn Run last time and is very much the pick of the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, which she heads by 7 lb from Don't Mind If I Do on these terms. She seemed to run well in Grade 2 company at Ascot on her run before Cheltenham when again facing a very stiff task and can also a boast a course-and-distance victory under today's rider in a conditional jockeys' handicap in the autumn.
'Horse In Focus' Mister Meggit to build on Aintree promise
Mister Meggit (Ire)
- J: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
- T: Jonjo & A.J. O'Neill
- F: 110-14
The first day of the Perth Festival features a couple of listed events, including a cracking edition of the Gold Castle 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle (14:48) with a field that would do justice to a graded contest.
Indeed, several of these are dropping in class after contesting Grade 1 novices at either Cheltenham or Aintree, including the O'Neill stable's exciting prospect Mister Meggit. He'll be particularly interesting once he goes over fences but can end a very light novice hurdle campaign with a victory here first. After winning his first two bumpers, he finished well behind the re-opposing Horaces Pearl in the Grade 2 bumper at Aintree last spring but made a very good impression on his hurdling debut when successful at the same track in November.
Mister Meggit was then absent for five months until returning at Aintree again earlier this month for the Sefton Novices' Hurdle where he was the subject of strong support. He looked like justifying that confidence when cruising into the lead in the straight only to make a bad mistake at the last which resulted in his finishing only fourth behind Julius des Pictons. Nonetheless, Mister Meggit shaped like the best horse in the race, earning the 'Horse In Focus' flag, and he can gain some compensation in this lower grade where he heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.
Vocito has clear claims on ratings
Vocito (Ire)
- J: Sean Bowen
- T: Olly Murphy
- F: 5-2115131
Olly Murphy had six winners over the three days of last year's Perth Festival, including a double on the opening day, and he's sending another strong team north from Warwickshire again this time.
It looks as though the stable's runners have been primed especially for this meeting given that they're coming here fresh from a break, including Vocito in the two-mile handicap chase (15:48) which was one of the races Murphy won last year. Vocito has been much improved in his first season with Murphy and returns after a summer/autumn campaign which yielded three wins over hurdles before a successful return to fences at Plumpton in November where he impressed with both his jumping and his enthusiasm for the job in beating a subsequent winner.
If resuming in similar form, Vocito looks the one to beat, being 4 lb clear in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, and in receipt of weight from most of his older rivals. Sean Bowen was seen to good effect from the front on Vocito in his wins over hurdles earlier in the season and he can provide the champion jockey elect with another success, fresh from his victory in the Irish Grand National.
