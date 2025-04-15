Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus

Double Rush potentially well treated

Wimbledon Hawkeye stands out on form

Horse In Focus Lightening Mann ready to strike again

Charlie Hills' Double Rush looks to have been handed a very lenient mark for his handicap debut which comes in Newmarket's opener over six furlongs (13:50). Double Rush contested three novices last year and shaped well in his first two races when making the frame at Windsor and Haydock before a lesser effort in heavy ground at Nottingham, but he was much improved when making a successful reappearance at Wolverhampton late last month.

Sent off odds on, Double Rush proved a different proposition on the all-weather, showing considerable improvement as he made all to win by four lengths, with the clock backing up what looked a useful effort on form.

The BHA handicapper put Double Rush up 8 lb for that win, but that still looks to have underestimated what he achieved at Wolverhampton and on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings he's fully 8 lb clear here, though of course he'll have to back up that effort in a competitive event back on turf. It's worth noting his trainer won this race in 2015 and has saddled the runner-up in two of the last three years.

Recommended Bet Back Double Rush in the 13:50 Newmarket SBK 9/1

There's a strong field for the Craven Stakes at Newmarket (15:35) with nine colts on trial for the 2000 Guineas over the same course and distance in just over a fortnight's time. Several of these have already shown an at least useful level of ability and a number are open to further improvement, with Wimbledon Hawkeye making plenty of appeal as he falls into both categories.

Successful twice last year, he provided his trainer James Owen with his first Group success over the Craven course and distance in the Royal Lodge Stakes last September which Wimbledon Hawkeye won in convincing fashion by a length and a half from Royal Playwright. That was on good to soft going, so the softening of the ground at Newmarket won't have harmed his chances.

Wimbledon Hawkeye had earlier bumped into the winter Guineas favourite The Lion In Winter in the Acomb Stakes at York and shaped as though still in form when third to Hotazhell on much more testing going in the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster on his final two-year-old start. Heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by a couple of pounds and with Owen having the 'Hot Trainer' flag, Wimbledon Hawkeye can earn his place in the 2000 Guineas line-up.

Recommended Bet Back Wimbledon Hawkeye in the 15:35 Newmarket SBK 5/2

Lightening Mann is still unexposed, and he looks capable of getting back to winning ways for Jack Channon in Beverley's mile and a quarter handicap (16:00). He had a couple of runs over seven furlongs last summer when shaping as though in need of greater tests of stamina which was very much in keeping with his pedigree as his dam won at up to a mile and a half on the Flat and was also successful over hurdles.

Stepped up to a mile on his reappearance, Lightening Mann was the ready winner of a maiden at Lingfield in March and was then unfortunate to bump into another progressive rival when over another couple of furlongs for his handicap debut at Chelmsford later in the month. Lightening Mann improved again to finish second to Lady Chartwell who was well on top at the line, but he pulled clear of the remainder.

Nudged up only a couple of pounds for that run, Lightening Mann looks on a good mark to go one better this time, being 5 lb clear in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Lightening Mann in the 16:00 Beverley SBK 6/4

