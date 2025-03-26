Timeform

Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a couple of improvers

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Kempton and Market Rasen on Wednesday.

Bodygroove has clear claims off same mark as last week

Bodygroove had disappointed on a couple of occasions over hurdles after going close on his first start over jumps at Carlisle last year, but he showed improved form to defy long odds on his handicap hurdle debut at Wetherby last week.

All-weather winner Bodygroove was tackling a sound surface for the first time over jumps at Wetherby and he travelled well, looking suited by the less testing conditions.

He was driven two lengths clear after being produced to lead on the approach to the final flight and, as that was a handicap hurdle for conditional riders, he escapes a penalty and is able to run off the same mark here. He heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for this contest by 3lb.

Recommended Bet

Back Bodygroove in the 14:45 at Market Rasen

SBK2/1

Fergal O'Brien's form is a positive for Feet On The Ground

Fergal O'Brien has his team in excellent order at present - earning Timeform's Hot Trainer Flag - and he bagged the two valuable mares' hurdles on Saturday with Siog Geal at Newbury and Leloopa at Kelso.

At a much lower level, he has strong claims with another mare on Wednesday in the shape of Feet On The Ground at Market Rasen.

Feet On The Ground failed to improve on her previous efforts when fourth on her handicap debut at Wincanton a few weeks ago, but she showed enough there to suggest she has a bigger performance in her when everything clicks, and she has the Timeform 'small p' to highlight she's a likely improver. She'll need to settle better to show that improvement, but that may come with experience.

Recommended Bet

Back Feet On The Ground in the 15:50 at Market Rasen

SBK5/1

Best Rate open to improvement on handicap debut

Best Rate shaped well on his first two starts last season when finishing third at Kempton and then fifth in a strong-looking event at Lingfield, and he confirmed that promise to get off the mark at the third attempt in novice company at Wolverhampton.

Best Rate, who set a decent standard on his previous efforts, was awkward leaving the stalls and drawn wide, but he was soon able to secure a prominent position which proved an advantage in a race run at a modest tempo. 

He stuck to his task well to score by three-quarters of a length in a race that has proved a strong piece of form, and he remains with the potential to do better after only three starts. He's the only runner in this line-up with the Timeform small 'p' and can find enough improvement to make a successful handicap debut. 

Recommended Bet

Back Best Rate in the 19:30 at Kempton

SBK4/1

