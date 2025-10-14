Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 6/4 top-rated improver

Timeform

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Kempton, Nottingham and Punchestown on Wednesday.

  • Better to come from Parisian Scholar

  • Aurea Fortuna can take advantage of chase mark

  • Kitaro Kich can enhance all-weather record

Nottingham, 14:40 - Improving Parisian Scholar can complete the hat-trick

Parisian Scholar overcame inexperience and a sharper-than-ideal track to make a winning handicap debut at Musselburgh last month and he built on that when following up in emphatic fashion at Newcastle last month.

Ridden more positively on a more galloping track, Parisian Scholar responded by delivering a five-length success, despite still not looking like the finished article.

He retains the Timeform 'small p' to highlight that better is expected and he looks well treated under a 6 lb penalty here, heading Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb. He also has the assistance of champion jockey Oisin Murphy in the saddle for the first time, whose booking has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag.

Oisin Murphy

Date Course/Class Horse Pos Type Dist Going
14/10/25 Lingfield Park Eternal Solace 1/7 Flat 6f 1y Std
14/10/25 Lingfield Park Previse 9/12 Flat 1m 1y Std
14/10/25 Lingfield Park Saxonia 8/11 Flat 1m 1y Std
14/10/25 Lingfield Park Kyoto (Ire) 2/5 Flat 6f 1y Std
14/10/25 Lingfield Park Kiniro 1/9 Flat 6f 1y Std
13/10/25 Kempton Park Luzon Heights 2/6 Flat 1m Slow
13/10/25 Kempton Park Shebara 2/13 Flat 1m Slow
13/10/25 Kempton Park Storm Point 9/12 Flat 7f Slow
13/10/25 Kempton Park Thaisa 2/7 Flat 7f Slow
13/10/25 Kempton Park Shallow 6/9 Flat 6f Slow
Punchestown, 16:35 - Top-rated Aurea Fortuna well treated over fences

Aurea Fortuna failed to make a telling impact over fences last season, but he has since shown improved form over hurdles and is interesting on his return to chasing.

Aurea Fortuna hit the frame three times over hurdles last season and built on that encouragement to win a big-field handicap at the Galway Festival in August. He then confirmed that improvement when third, albeit a long way behind the winner, from his revised mark at Navan last month.

Aurea Fortuna won off an Irish mark of 101 and was third off 110, so he looks well treated off only 96 here. Even without taking his hurdles form into account, a mark of 96 could be lenient based on the encouragement he showed when eighth behind some fairly useful rivals in a beginners' chase at Limerick last season. He tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 5 lb here.

Kempton, 19:10 - 'Horse In Focus' Kitaro Kich has been found a good opening

Kitaro Kich enjoyed a productive time of things on the all-weather earlier this year, winning on four occasions, but he proved largely disappointing on turf during the summer and failed to make an impact from his lower mark.

He bounced back to his best on his return to the all-weather here on Friday, however, finding only an unexposed rival in Absolute Star too strong. That performance earned Kitaro Kich the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time. 

He's well treated off the same mark here - he tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb - and isn't up against anything with the same sort of potential as Absolute Star.

