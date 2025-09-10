Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 5/1 improver at Cork

Colter Bay makes appeal on handicap debut

Promising Josh's Joy set a good standard

Distillate can deliver again at Cork

Colter Bay showed plenty to work with when fifth at the Curragh on debut and it's easy to see why he didn't build on that encouragement next time as he stumbled at the start and nearly came down.

Colter Bay soon got back on the up, though, and showed a good attitude to strike over this course and distance, knuckling down well to beat a rival with much more experience. The runner-up then won next time to give the form a boost.

Colter Bay enters handicap company on a fair-looking mark and retains the potential to do better after only three starts. He's the only runner in this field with the Timeform 'small p' to highlight improvement is expected.

Recommended Bet Back Colter Bay in the 17:10 at Cork SBK 5/1

There are some promising rivals open to improvement in opposition, but Josh's Joy sets a good standard as she's 8 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

She boasts a good pedigree, being by Wootton Bassett out of a half-sister to July Cup winner Ten Sovereigns, and she made a promising start to her career when third over a mile at Leopardstown, despite racing too keenly.

She built on that when dropped in trip to seven furlongs at the same venue last time and was only narrowly denied by a rival that had run to a level good enough to win most maidens. That's the best form on offer here.

Recommended Bet Back Josh's Joy in the 17:40 at Cork SBK 11/8

Both of Distillate's wins last season were achieved over seven furlongs at Cork and she returns to that course and distance on Wednesday, with her effectiveness at the track highlighted by Timeform's 'Horses For Courses' Flag.

One of those victories came in a division of the race she contests on Wednesday. She went on a long losing run after that narrow victory, but she snapped the losing sequence on the beach at Laytown last week.

She has been hit with a penalty for that win at Laytown but is effectively still 4 lb lower in the weights than when successful here last year, so she can give a good account at a course that suits.

Recommended Bet Back Distillate in the 18:10 at Cork SBK 4/1

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here