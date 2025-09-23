Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 5/2 Horse In Focus

Rhoscolyn going for a third win in Goodwood handicap

Rhoscolyn goes particularly well at Goodwood - he's a six-time winner at this course - and he's won the last two renewals of this race.

He's been a superstar for these connections, proving at least a good as ever when winning the Golden Mile at the Glorious meeting last month, taking his career earnings to the verge of £400,000.

Rhoscolyn has been well beaten both times since, but those efforts have come on faster ground, and he returns to this venue with his preferred soft conditions looking likely.

Furthermore, Oisin Murphy takes back over in the saddle and, now just 3lb higher than for his last win, he's taken to launch another bold bid back at his favoured venue.

Recommended Bet Back Rhoscolyn in the 15:00 Goodwood SBK 5/1

Saddadd has an extremely progressive profile, making a winning debut before bumping into highly promising types Opera Ballo and Gethin, and confirming himself an exciting prospect when winning the London Gold Cup at Newbury on his handicap debut.

That is always a very competitive handicap and he proved himself a smart performer when following up at Sandown from a mark of 101 last month, well suited by softer ground having missed nearly the entirety of the summer, running out an authoritative winner of another competitive handicap - he was given the 'Horse In Focus Flag' for that performance.

That performance confirmed himself up to this level at least - he's likely to be plying his trade in pattern company next season - and he's expected to take this step up in grade in his stride with further improvement forthcoming.

Recommended Bet Back Saddadd in the 15:35 Goodwood SBK 5/2

Finalise is from the family of 1000 Guines winner Russian Rhythm and she showed plenty to work on when finishing runner-up to a useful sort who had the benefit of previous experience at Ffos Las in June.

She didn't improve as much as expected when turned over at prohibitive odds at Windsor next time, but she never looked too comfortable on much firmer ground than previously - she has quite a pronounced knee action.

Finalise took a big step forward when opening her account by 12 lengths switched to the all-weather at Kempton last time, though, looking potentially smart upped to a mile and a half for the first time, looking better and better the further she went.

Forecast conditions at Goodwood should be right up her street and she looks very interesting now sent handicapping, while the step up to this even longer trip has the potential to unlock even more improvement. An opening mark of 84 could prove lenient indeed and she's definitely one to keep on the right side.

Recommended Bet Back Finalise in the 16:45 Goodwood SBK 9/4

