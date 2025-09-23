Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday include 16/1 Kerry National fancy

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on Wednesday

Classy performer can make his presence felt in Kerry National

Irish-raider is one to note in Goodwood handicap

Five-year-old gelding Cinammon Roll makes only his fourth hurdling start in this three-mile handicap, with 7lb claimer Paddy Cleary in the plate easing his top-weight burden.

Rated 123 currently, the son of No Risk At All makes his handicap debut from a mark which could prove lenient considering he's entitled to show plenty of further progression.

Unexposed as he steps up to this trip for the first time under Rules, the point winner recorded three successive wins earlier in the season including a 15-length bumper victory at Downpatrick. He was successful on hurdling debut at the same venue, shaping with plenty of promise but with room for improvement when clear of runner-up Full Confession.

The Willie Mullins-trained second that day is now rated 122 following a win over the sadly ill-fated Power Of Words, who had franked the form by beating a subsequent winner in Jetaway Nana. Full Confession's bumper win, in a race previously won by future Graded winners in Search For Glory and Jeroboam Machin, respectively, has also been franked by the likes of Youlita and Trasna Na Pairce, both winners over obstacles since.

There's substance to Cinammon Roll's form so far, and he can be forgiven for a below par effort at Galway in which he was unable to make any impression. He can fare better this time around, and is one to note this season for Cullentra.

Recommended Bet Back Cinammon Roll in 15:50 Listowel SBK 12/1

At the other end of the weights in this handicap, likeable gelding The Little Yank warrants consideration for John Patrick Ryan from a workable mark of 99 on his return over hurdles.

The versatile veteran can be effective over both hurdles and fences, but the smaller obstacles should suit better in these conditions and he was able to put in a competitive effort at odds of 22/123.00 in his last hurdling appearance at Kilbeggan, in a performance that can be upgraded.

A strong stayer over this trip, too, there's plenty in the ten-year-old's favour as he bids for an eighth career success in his 92nd start.

The Little Yank has run well at the track previously, finishing second in a bumper here on debut back in 2019, as well as finishing runner-up in a maiden hurdle and emerging with credit when third to Ballyglass Beauty in this contest two years ago when rated 21lb higher.

Recommended Bet Back The Little Yank E/W in 15:50 Listowel SBK 33/1

Top-weight Pied Piper is a classy 150-rated performer, capable of putting in a good effort in a race of this nature should he be able to bounce back from a disappointing effort at Galway when last seen.

In a Grade Three Novice Chase, the Gordon Elliott-trained gelding travelled well for a long way before weakening quickly, found to be clinically abnormal post-race. With excuses to be made for his latest outing, Pied Piper can fare better and resume his progress and rich vein of form over the larger obstacles. He was able to win all of his first three outings over fences, including over 2m7f at Killarney when a convincing 23-length winner.

Whilst he was able to make a successful step up in trip that day, he wasn't challenged and will need to prove his stamina credentials in tougher company.

A Graded performer over hurdles, the flashy chestnut can make his presence felt under Josh Williamson and shouldn't be discounted.

Recommended Bet Back Pied Piper E/W in 16:23 Listowel SBK 16/1

Irish-raider Steps In The Sand has been in great form in recent months and recorded a hat-trick of wins with a mile-and-three-quarter success at Galway in August.

When last seen, she was only narrowly denied at Ballybrit under Patrick McGettigan, who has partnered her to all of her victories for Ciaran Murphy this year.

A strong stayer who will cope with softer conditions on track, the six-year-old mare can put in a competitive effort from a mark of 72, with 7lb claimed by the apprentice aboard.

Whilst she'll likely need to step up against some of the opponents she faces here, Steps In The Sand makes each-way appeal at the weights as a certain stayer with conditions to suit. She can put in a creditable effort at odds of 15/28.50.

Recommended Bet Back Steps In The Sand in 16:45 Goodwood SBK 15/2

Jamie Osborne-trained Wodao was well supported into a starting price of 11/26.50 when last seen contesting a seven-runner race won by his stablemate Thunder Blue at Salisbury.

The softer conditions from a mark of 86 suggested the five-year-old could have his part to play in the race, but he was unable to mount a serious challenge, eventually finishing four-and-a-quarter-lengths behind the winner in fifth.

Dropped 2lb for the effort, Wodao appears on a rating of 84 here, now 8lb lower than when narrowly denied in a higher class Goodwood handicap last October. At the weights, he makes each-way appeal and should be able to fare better than in his previous outing at the Sunbury-on-Thames venue.

The son of Showcasing is a Listed winner, having achieved Stakes success for his previous trainer Donnacha O'Brien. He was also able to place at Group Three level when trained in Ireland, and, although he has been unable to match that level since making the switch across the Irish Sea, Wodao remains capable of putting in a competitive effort in this company from his current mark.