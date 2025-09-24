Today's Racing Tips: Sam Turner is backing Alpha Crucis to star at Goodwood

Crucis can light up the South Downs once more

Nolan to find a smooth rhythm on front-running Jazz

Price looks tempting for recent Thirsk scorer

Time may tell that Alpha Crucis bumped into a smart rival at Sandown last time as London Gold Cup winner Saddad continued his swift ascent in the rankings with a smooth success on soft ground.

That theory is put to the test half an hour after the conclusion of the handicap Alpha Crucis contests when his Esher conqueror takes on Listed class rivals for the first time in his career.

He has been well backed to take the step up in grade in his stride too which suggests connections feel he is well up to that level and that Gary Moore's talented handicapper faced a Pattern class horse in a handicap late last month.

A record of three wins from six starts at Goodwood is always going to make Alpha Crucis of interest when he returns to the South Downs, especially when there is give underfoot as there is today.

The presence of Jason Watson is also a positive given his form figures aboard the five-year-old read 121354142 and the selection is going to require all those positives given he tackles another track specialist in Rhoscolyn who is searching for a third successive win in this event.

The admirable well-backed winner of the Golden Mile did this column a good turn back at Glorious Goodwood and he will no doubt prove a tough adversary here, but Alpha Crucis proved marginally too strong for the hat-trick seeker when they met here over course and distance last October and I'm hopeful that history may repeat itself.

Recommended Bet Back Alpha Crucis E/W in 15:00 Goodwood SBK SP

There is a danger that following an eight-week absence, two runs in nine days may see Ey Up Its Jazz 'bounce' as he bids to follow up his game Thirsk win under a penalty.

However, the selection has previously managed to win returning to the track after a seven, ten and twelve day gap, so I'm hoping that the 53-day absence prior to his winning return was nothing other than his connections waiting for the cut in the ground which suits him so admirably.

Many will be put off by the perceived 'welter-weight' which the son of Pastoral Pursuits is set to shoulder today, but I don't see that as a negative and probably contributes to his backers enjoying odds of 6/17.00 this morning rather than the price he should arguably be which is a point or two shorter.

Redcar is clearly a course which suits the six-year-old well (231 at the track) and, bar a rare blip in first-time cheekpieces at Doncaster when eighth, David Nolan's figures on the selection read 233141.

Recommended Bet Back Ey Up Its Jazz E/W in 17:10 Redcar SBK 6/1

Now read Katie Midwinter's Wednesday tips