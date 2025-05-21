Timeform

Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data highlights three horses to back

Ayr
There is a horse with multiple Flags at Ayr

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Ayr and Kempton on Wednesday...

  • John L Sullivan remains on a good mark

  • Deira Storm looks promising

  • More to come from Opening Bat

Ayr, 16:42 - Follow the Flags with Sullivan

This looks competitive on paper, but Timeform Flags strongly point to the claims of the Lucinda Russell-trained John L Sullivan, who tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, has the Horse In Focus Flag, the Sectional Flag, and the Horses For Courses Flag.

He is yet to win at Ayr, but on Timeform's figures, some of his best efforts have come at this track, hitting the frame in three of his four starts here, and that form has worked out well, too.

John L Sullivan got due reward for his consistency when winning a handicap at Musselburgh when last seen in November, while he can also be marked up further for that victory given he overcame a positional bias and recorded a fast closing sectional. The runner-up won next time to frank the form and he returns from just a 2lb higher mark, so there is a fair bit to like about his claims. 

Recommended Bet

Back John L Sullivan in the 16:42 Ayr

SBK4/1

Kempton, 17:40 - Deira Storm can take a marked step forward

Deira Storm has a useful pedigree and it was only inexperience which stopped him from making a winning debut at Wolverhampton in December, a slow start meaning he raced in rear in a race where it paid to be prominent.

He did make good late headway under pressure, however, not helped by being forced to switch for a run and doing all of his best work at the finish.

That initial experience won't be lost on him, and his effort can be marked up further when taking his closing sectional into account. He sets a good standard on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and the 'small p' attached to his rating highlights he's open to improvement.

Recommended Bet

Back Deira Storm in the 17:40 Kempton

SBK2/1

Kempton, 18:10 - Opening Bat can improve further

Opening Bat started at big prices in three starts at up to a mile last season, but he did show ability on his debut, and was seemingly brought along with handicaps in mind afterwards. 

He underwent a gelding operation afterwards, was much shorter in the betting, and duly showed improved form on his return and handicap debut at Bath last month.

That was a promising effort after four months off, not settling fully in the early stages, but moving into contention and having every chance entering the final furlong. That run should have knocked the freshness out of him and there is more to come from him at this sort of level - he still has the 'Timeform small p' attached to his rating. 

Recommended Bet

Back Opening Bat in the 18:10 Kempton

SBK9/4

