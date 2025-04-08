Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data featuring a trio of Horses In Focus runners
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Taunton, Catterick and Kempton on Wednesday...
-
Have a Tickle on multiple Flat winner at Taunton
-
Crisford runner to improve record at Catterick
-
Classy filly fancied to continue progression at Kempton
'Horse In Focus' runner the one to beat at Taunton
Taritino (Ire)
- J: Taylor Fisher
- T: Joe Tickle
- F: 447-68F53
Joe Tickle's TARITINO signalled he is ready to go close when a recent 2½ lengths third of 14 to Mr Zee over C&D so edges the vote in this tight-knit handicap.
The five-year-old caught the eye of the Timeform race reporters when beaten at the track last time out, having been made much more use of than is usually the case.
With Phoenix Risen among several who should give him a lead into the race this time, Taritino - a four-time winner on the Flat - is fancied to break his duck over hurdles.
'Horse In Focus' flag for rare Crisford Catterick runner
Tawasol
- J: Jack Mitchell
- T: Simon & Ed Crisford
- F: 02-
'Horse In Focus' TAWASOL left his debut effort well behind when runner-up in a Wolverhampton novice back in December and, with further progress anticipated, the son of Havana Grey is fancied to make it third time lucky.
The Simon & Ed Crisford-trained gelding did well under the circumstances when ¾-length second of 12 to Best Rate in that minor event at Wolverhampton last time, nearest at the finish having been left poorly placed, and though not drawn well here, he is likely to be a bigger price as a result.
The yard has had two winners from five runners at the track and Tawasol is fancied to improve it further here.
'Hot Trainer' and 'Horse In Focus' combination at Kempton
Life Is Beautiful
- J: Kieran Shoemark
- T: John & Thady Gosden
- F: 1-
Lots of these bring a fair amount of potential but the vote goes to Timeform 'Horse In Focus' LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL who looked a good prospect when making a winning debut over C&D and can take this before going onto better things.
John & Thady Gosden have a 20% strike-rate at Kempton and their Night of Thunder filly - who is closely related to the 1¼m winner Rajasthan and 1½m winner Divine Presence - may be set for races such as The Oaks if she can continue her progress here.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here
