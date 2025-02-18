Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a Sectional eye-catcher

Ask Me Another progressed well in junior hurdles last season, getting off the mark in decisive fashion at Hereford on her fourth and final start of the campaign.

She was unable to confirm the placings with the Hereford runner-up Rockola when the pair met in handicap company, on the same terms at Huntingdon last month. However, that was Ask Me Another's first start for nine months and she is entitled to strip fitter with that run under her belt.

Encouragement can certainly be taken from how she moved through that race, making good progress towards the end of the back straight, and she was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag by Timeform's reporter to mark her out as one likely to be of interest next time. She still looks well treated after edging up only 1 lb and still has the Timeform 'small p' to show she's likely to improve.

Recommended Bet Back Ask Me Another in the 14:05 at Taunton SBK 5/4

Cupola looked in need of the experience on debut but ultimately shaped with plenty of promise in third, missing out by only a couple of necks after charging home once the penny finally dropped.

That eye-catching display earned Cupola the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter and sectional times backed up the positive visual impression. Cupola clocked the fastest final two-furlong time and earned a Sectional upgrade 10 lb higher than any of her rivals in that race.

Others in this line-up have achieved more so far, but Cupola's debut performance suggests she can do much better with that initial experience under her belt.

Recommended Bet Back Cupola in the 16:20 at Wolverhampton SBK 11/4

Sweet Fantastic is progressing gradually and took another step forward with cheekpieces fitted for

the first time to get off the mark at Kempton last month.

Sweet Fantastic got across from a wide draw to take a position on the quarters of the leader, picked up well to lead inside the final couple of furlongs and soon asserted, ultimately passing the post a length and half clear.

Sweet Fantastic was nicely in control throughout the final furlong, scoring with something in hand, and a 4 lb rise in the weights looks to underestimate him - he's 2 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here.

Recommended Bet Back Sweet Fantastic in the 19:00 at Wolverhampton SBK 11/5

