Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a Horse In Focus

High Court Judge a Horse In Focus

Swiss Ace well handicapped

Mondammej can record another win at Newcastle

Watch this week's Weighed In...

James Owen continues in top form - highlight by the Hot Trainer Flag - having had six winners in January and High Court Judge is expected to give him another at Southwell on Tuesday.

He came good for the yard at the fifth time of asking in a mile and a half handicap at Wolverhampton last week, strong in the market in a lesser grade of race and he had plenty in hand at the line.

He can also be marked up for that victory, doing well to come from the rear in the manner he did in a modestly-run race, making good progress on the home turn and produced to lead inside the final furlong.

The form in behind probably isn't up to much, but High Court Judge is a horse to remain positive about - he has the Horse In Focus Flag - given the yard he represents and given he's unexposed at around this trip. He also drops into classified company for the first time and tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back High Court Judge in the 14:22 Southwell SBK 1/1

Billy Loughnane returned to domestic action on Monday and he has an excellent record when teaming up with Ruth Carr. The pair can boast a 29% strike rate together, but that increases to 50% at Newcastle, and they team up with Swiss Ace on Tuesday.

Swiss Ace is a regular at Newcastle and has three course and distance wins to his name, the latest of those coming over Christmas in 2023 and he is now 2lb lower than that mark.

Swiss Ace signalled he's ready to win again when hitting the frame in that corresponding race over course and distance 17 days ago, turning in his best effort of the winter behind the reopposing King's School. He had to switch to the centre of the track to get a run that day and kept on all the way to the line.

Admittedly, he does need things to drop right, but he's becoming too well handicapped to ignore now, and is well worth backing to overturn previous form with King's School on revised terms.

Recommended Bet Back Swiss Ace in the 16:13 Newcastle SBK 9/4

Mondammej has a very good record at Newcastle, a four-time winner at the track, including on his debut over this course and distance, and he's going through a good spell at present.

He hasn't always been the easiest conveyance - has had the Timeform squiggle in the past - but he is doing nothing wrong of late, winning three of his last five starts, all over five furlongs at this course, and finishing runner-up in the other two.

Mondammej wasn't seen to best effect over this course and distance two starts back, not getting the clearest run through but finishing his race to good effect, and he confirmed himself still in top form with an impressive success last week.

He carries a 4lb penalty now, but he has plenty of solid form from higher marks in the past, and this race doesn't look anymore competitive, so he seems sure to launch another bold bid in his current vein of form.

Recommended Bet Back Mondammej in the 17:45 Newcastle SBK 2/1

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.