Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you know need to know including an interesting stable switcher

Lanesborough was placed in both starts between the flags and was also tight enough in the betting for his first two starts over hurdles. He looked in need of the experience on both of those outings, though, and he was much bigger in the market for his qualifying run at this course towards the end of December.

However, Lanesborough started second favourite for his handicap debut at Hereford recently, and he should have arguably justified sustained support on that occasion, almost overcoming an unfavourable position and sure to have done so had he met the last better.

There wasn't a lot of pace on that day and Lanesborough did well to finish as close as he did, still having plenty to do jumping two from home but finishing his race very strong, only just failing to get up on the line.

Lanesborough was given the Horse In Focus Flag after that effort, highlighting him as a horse to be positive about, and he seems sure to relish this step up to two and a half miles now. He is expected to go one place better from just 2lb higher.

Venetia Williams had three winners from 10 runners last week, a notable highlight being L'Homme Presse in the Cotswold Chase, and further success looks set to follow with Jo Lescribaa.

He showed fairly useful form in a couple of bumpers when trained by Emmanuel Clayeux in France and, while he didn't manage to win over hurdles upon joining this yard last season, he did shape better than the bare result more than once.

Jo Lescribaa didn't jump well enough on his return and chasing debut at Ludlow in November, but he did start favourite on that occasion, and despite not impressing with his jumping, he did move into contention in the manner of a well-handicapped horse.

He jumped better (if slightly to the right at times) when opening his account at Uttoxeter recently, however, and though the winning margin was just a neck, he again left the impression he was on a very lenient mark - he was also awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.

Jo Lescribaa went with plenty of zest and rallied to lead again close home having been headed at the last. He is 6lb higher now, but pulled well clear of the remainder with another well-treated sort, and he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

James Owen is building a great reputation at rejuvenating or improving new recruits and Marvellous Lady looks very interesting with that in mind on her first start for the yard.

She showed a fair bit to work on when finishing midfield on her debut at Fairyhouse and, though she failed to build on that subsequently, bits and pieces of her form from last year make her of interest starting out for new connections in classified company.

Indeed, she has the Trainer Uplift Flag, to advertise the good record Owen has with new recruits, while she also is at least 5lb clear of her rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. Marvellous Lady should find this a much easier test than the handicaps she was contesting in Ireland and it will be interesting to see how she fares in the betting.

