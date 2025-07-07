Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Uttoxeter and Pontefract on Tuesday.
-
Imperial Quarter offers Pontefract value
-
Ballytechno remains open to improvement
-
Crystal Mer scored with plenty in hand last time
Pontefract, 15:10 - Imperial Quarter can launch bold bid
Imperial Quarter (Ire)
- J: Ray Dawson
- T: Roger Varian
- F: 4/04386-04
It looks a competitive renewal of the Pipalong Stakes, but Imperial Quarter could offer some value. She's a useful mare at her best, who is versatile regards trip, but one of her best efforts to date came when finishing third to subsequent Group 1 winner Tamfana in the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown last season.
Imperial Quarter showed the benefit of her seasonal reappearance when hitting the frame in the Group 3 Hoppings Fillies' Stakes at Newcastle 11 days ago, more prominent tactics than previously causing her to race too freely over the mile and a quarter trip.
The return to a mile should suit on that evidence and, if similar tactics are deployed, she could be hard to catch round here at a course where the pace generally holds up, while Roger Varian is two from two with his runners at Pontefract this season.
Uttoxeter, 18:30 - 'Horse In Focus' Ballytechno the one to beat
Ballytechno (Ire)
- J: Sean Bowen
- T: James Owen
- F: 7211P34-3
Ballytechno made a bright start for James Owen last year, winning back-to-back races over hurdles, including a handicap from a mark of 109.
He ran with credit in that sphere afterwards, and he caught the eye on his chasing debut over this trip at Worcester last month when he was strong in the betting but unlucky to bump into a well-treated pair.
That looks solid form for the grade, and Ballytechno impressed with his jumping. He was given the Horse In Focus Flag as a result, meaning he's a horse to be positive about, and he's open to further improvement. He makes a fair bit of appeal racing from the same mark in what doesn't look the deepest handicap.
Uttoxeter, 20:30 - 'Horse In Focus' Crystal Mer is one to follow
Crystal Mer
- J: Sean Bowen
- T: Hughie Morrison
- F: 06746/3-1
Crystal Mer didn't manage to win in bumpers or over hurdles for Paul Webber, but he was backed off the boards and duly showed improved form to open his account at the first time of asking for Hughie Morrison.
He made a mockery of a modest mark under a confident ride on his first start for 13 months, travelling much the best throughout, looming up at the second-last before being produced to lead at the final flight.
The winning margin was only three lengths, but he had much more in hand than that margin suggests, and he was given the Horse In Focus Flag by Timeform's reporter. The same connections have had plenty of success with Eyed, who made the same switch, and a subsequent 10lb rise in the weights shouldn't be enough to prevent him from following up.
