Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including an Sectional Horse at Newcastle

Gorgeous Mr George goes well at Yarmouth

State of Madness on a roll

Rambuso Creek caught the eye on the clock

Gorgeous Mr George goes particularly well at Yarmouth, recording all three of his wins at this track, with two of them coming over this course and distance.

He has the Horses For Courses Flag following form figures of 5211122 at the track, and he arrives arguably better than ever, finishing runner-up on his last three starts, but producing a career-best effort over a mile here last time.

Gorgeous Mr George went with more fluency than he did at Newmarket two starts back returned to a flat track, given a little too much to do in a race which wasn't so strongly run but doing some good late work.

The return to seven furlongs won't be an issue for him, especially in a race where the Timeform pace forecast is strong, and he's just 1lb higher in the weights now.

Recommended Bet Back Gorgeous Mr George in the 15:10 Yarmouth SBK 9/2

It never quite clicked for State of Madness when trained by Derek Shaw, but he has made an excellent start for the up-and-coming Charlie Clover, and he's a strong fancy to complete a hat-trick at Yarmouth.

He landed a gamble on his first start for the yard after six months off over six furlongs at Brighton earlier this month, hanging badly to his left but having plenty in hand, and he was even more impressive when following up over the same course and distance last week.

State of Madness was backed as though defeat was out of the question on that occasion and he never gave his supporters much to worry about, produced to lead over a furlong out and readily drawing clear.

Connections are striking while the iron is hot, again turning him out under a penalty, and he should take plenty of beating.

Recommended Bet Back State of Madness in the 17:30 Yarmouth SBK 4/5

Rambuso Creek hasn't been with Michael Herrington long, but he took a big step back in the right direction when hitting the frame at Southwell recently.

That was his first run for five months and he was unlucky not to finish closer, given a patient ride and making good headway when not getting the clearest run in the final 100 yards.

Rambuso Creek was beaten two lengths and that appeals strong form for the grade, while his effort can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account. He ran the final three furlongs nearly half a second quicker than the next best on the clock, earning himself the Sectional Flag.

The handicapper has now dropped him a further 1lb in the weights, leaving him on a mark which is 8lb below his last winning one, and expected to strip fitter for that outing, he seems sure to go close with the return to five furlongs no problem, especially at this course.

Recommended Bet Back Rambuso Creek in the 19:30 Newcastle SBK 13/2

