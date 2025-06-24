Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including an improver

Azuinthejungle can take advantage of reduced mark

Roadshow to benefit from dropping back in trip

Illogical Logic still ahead of handicapper

Azuinthejungle hasn't been at the top of his game on his last three starts, but he's been given a chance by the BHA handicapper and has been dropped 3 lb since his latest effort.

That means he can compete from a mark 4 lb lower than when he was runner-up to a subsequent winner at Musselburgh at the start of May.

He looks well treated off his current mark based on the form of that Musselburgh effort and he comes out 5lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Azuinthejungle in the 17:20 at Beverley SBK 11/4

Roadshow was disappointing at Warwick last time but he shaped like a non-stayer over that 19-furlong trip and should benefit from dropping back in distance here.

He has shaped with promise on a couple of his starts over hurdles, including when runner-up and clear of the third over this course and distance on his penultimate start, and it would be little surprise were an opening BHA hurdles mark of 102 to underestimate him.

The fairly useful form he showed on the Flat in France for Andre Fabre offers encouragement he can prove better than this handicap mark over hurdles, and he has the Timeform 'small p' to highlight he's expected to improve.

Recommended Bet Back Roadshow in the 17:57 at Newton Abbot SBK 9/4

Illogical Logic was set to be an impressive winner of a 21-furlong handicap chase here last month only to fall at the second last, but he quickly gained compensation when scoring over this course and distance only a week later.

He has Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag to highlight his effectiveness around this sharp venue, and he looks likely to give another good account from what remains a handy mark.

He's 7 lb higher in the weights here, but that could be lenient based on the form he was in the process of showing on his penultimate start and he's 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Illogical Logic in the 20:57 at Newton Abbot SBK 15/8

