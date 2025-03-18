Timeform

Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a well-treated horse

Wolverhampton
There is all-weather racing at Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Wetherby and Wolverhampton on Tuesday...

  • V Twelve can roar home

  • Bois Guillbert a chaser to follow

  • Forest Spirit ahead of her mark

V Twelve can win Wetherby handicap again

V Twelve had some fairly useful form on the Flat when trained by Ed Walker and he built on previous promise over hurdles when opening his account in this sphere in this race 12 months ago.

He beat a next-time-out winner on that occasion and he also went on to win on the Flat at Hamilton for these connections in the summer.

V Twelve also caught the eye on his return from four months off at Newcastle last month - he was given the Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as a horse to be interested in - taking a keen hold and headed only on the run-in when his absence seemingly told.

He wasn't unduly punished once his chance had gone, though, and he is one to note now with that run under his belt, especially as he's dropped down to a mark which is just 1lb higher than last year.

Recommended Bet

Back V Twelve in the 14:00 Wetherby

SBK5/2

More to come from Bois Guillbert

There are only five runners in this handicap chase, but it looks a competitive contest, one in which Bois Guillbert is expected to build on his promising chase debut.

He produced an assured round of jumping when making a winning start in this sphere at Newcastle last month, shaken up four from home and gradually made up ground, picking up well to lead before the last and drawing clear on the run-in.

Bois Guillbert lost his way after a promising start over hurdles, but he is very much a chaser on looks, one who seems sure to progress further with his debut under his belt, particularly now moving back up in trip.

Recommended Bet

Back Bois Guillbert in the 14:30 Wetherby

SBK5/4

Forest Spirit has excellent claims from same mark

Forest Spirit left his previous form well behind when opening her account at Southwell on Saturday and she has excellent claims of following up.

She was strong in the market on his return from four months over a mile and three quarters, but shaped as though she was in need of the run, folding tamely after being headed two furlongs out.

However, she proved a totally different proposition over a mile and a half at Southwell, making good headway two furlongs out and going clear when produced to lead entering the final furlong.

Due to the conditions of that race, she escapes a penalty and rise in the weights for that success, so connections have wisely turned her out quickly, and she will be very hard to beat from a handicapping perspective - she is 6lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet

Back Forest Spirit in the 20:30 Wolverhampton

SBK7/5

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

