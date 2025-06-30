Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated improver

Aeros Luck has more to offer over fences

Made All can make amends for narrow defeat

Uncle Dick can bounce back under Bishop

Aeros Luck travelled well but failed to fully see out the extended two-and-a-half-mile trip on his handicap chase debut at Kilbeggan in May, but he built on that promise when dropped in distance at Punchestown last time.

Aeros Luck registered a narrow victory at Punchestown where he held on by a head, but he would have won more decisively had he not made a mistake at the final fence when in control.

Aeros Luck again impressed with how smoothly he travelled and that performance earned the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking him out as one likely to be of interest next time. He still looks fairly treated following a 4 lb rise in the weights, particularly as he has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's likely to improve further.

Recommended Bet Back Aeros Luck in the 14:18 at Tipperary SBK 4/1

Made All only lost out on the nod at Newcastle on Friday and looks the one to beat from the same mark here.

Made All travelled well at Newcastle and made smooth headway from three furlongs out before throwing down a strong challenge inside the final furlong. He was denied by the narrowest of margins, but pulled three and three-quarter lengths clear of the third to show he's a well-handicapped horse.

He's 4 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and this looks like a good opportunity for him to make amends for Friday's narrow defeat.

Recommended Bet Back Made All in the 14:30 at Musselburgh SBK 6/5

Brighton is a quirky track that doesn't play to the strengths of all horses, but Uncle Dick clearly goes well there as his last seven wins have all come at the track. That effectiveness is highlighted by Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag.

Uncle Dick hasn't been at his best this year and is still searching for a first win in 2025, but he has fallen in the weights as a consequence and is now 3 lb below his last winning mark.

The experienced Charles Bishop takes over in the saddle from apprentice Oliver Carmichael, which has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag, and it would be little surprise to see him bounce back at a venue where he has enjoyed so much success.

Recommended Bet Back Uncle Dick in the 15:40 at Brighton SBK 7/2

