Timeform

Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated improver

Horse racing at Musselburgh
Musselburgh hosts racing on Tuesday

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Brighton, Musselburgh and Tipperary on Tuesday...

  • Aeros Luck has more to offer over fences  

  • Made All can make amends for narrow defeat

  • Uncle Dick can bounce back under Bishop

Tipperary, 14:18 - 'Horse In Focus' Aeros Luck capable of better

Aeros Luck travelled well but failed to fully see out the extended two-and-a-half-mile trip on his handicap chase debut at Kilbeggan in May, but he built on that promise when dropped in distance at Punchestown last time.

Aeros Luck registered a narrow victory at Punchestown where he held on by a head, but he would have won more decisively had he not made a mistake at the final fence when in control.

Aeros Luck again impressed with how smoothly he travelled and that performance earned the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking him out as one likely to be of interest next time. He still looks fairly treated following a 4 lb rise in the weights, particularly as he has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's likely to improve further. 

Recommended Bet

Back Aeros Luck in the 14:18 at Tipperary

SBK4/1

Musselburgh, 14:30 - Top-rated Made All has strong claims on the figures

Made All only lost out on the nod at Newcastle on Friday and looks the one to beat from the same mark here.

Made All travelled well at Newcastle and made smooth headway from three furlongs out before throwing down a strong challenge inside the final furlong. He was denied by the narrowest of margins, but pulled three and three-quarter lengths clear of the third to show he's a well-handicapped horse.

He's 4 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and this looks like a good opportunity for him to make amends for Friday's narrow defeat.

Recommended Bet

Back Made All in the 14:30 at Musselburgh

SBK6/5

Brighton, 15:40 - 'Horses For Courses' Uncle Dick can enhance Brighton record

Brighton is a quirky track that doesn't play to the strengths of all horses, but Uncle Dick clearly goes well there as his last seven wins have all come at the track. That effectiveness is highlighted by Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag.

Uncle Dick hasn't been at his best this year and is still searching for a first win in 2025, but he has fallen in the weights as a consequence and is now 3 lb below his last winning mark.

The experienced Charles Bishop takes over in the saddle from apprentice Oliver Carmichael, which has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag, and it would be little surprise to see him bounce back at a venue where he has enjoyed so much success. 

Recommended Bet

Back Uncle Dick in the 15:40 at Brighton

SBK7/2

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Timeform

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday includes 16/1 Roscommon pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Sam Turner

Horse Racing Tips: Sam Turner's duo of best bets for Tuesday

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday includes 20/1 Windsor pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Kent to score in Yorkshire

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Monday Horse Racing Tips: Gold could be in the Forest Hills for Ffos Las 16/1 double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Monday Horse Racing Tips: Gold could be in the Forest Hills for Ffos Las 16/1 double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot Day 5 Tips: Kevin Blake's trio of bets up to 8/1 for Saturday

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Up The Sergeant Wilko

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Day 5 Royal Ascot Preview

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Aim Lambourn at the Arc

  • Editor
Weighed In

2025 Royal Ascot Review

  • Editor