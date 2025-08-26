Timeform

Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus at Lingfield

Horse racing at Lingfield
The runners drive for the line at Lingfield

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Lingfield and Ripon on Tuesday.

  • Jesmond Dawn to follow up victory from 12 months ago

  • Harryella has clear claims on Timeform ratings

  • Step up in trip can suit in-form Saytarr

Ripon, 16:05 - 'Horses For Courses' Jesmond Dawn can enhance track record 

Ripon is an undulating course than can unbalance horses, but Jesmond Dawn's track record highlights he's clearly effective at the venue.

Jesmond Dawn was green and in need of the run when a distant third on his debut, and sole two-year-old start, but he has proved much more competitive on his three subsequent visits to Ripon, winning once and finishing placed on the other couple of occasions. He ran to a similar level on Timeform's figures on all three occasions, and those efforts are right up there with the pick of his form. 

He was successful in this mile handicap 12 months ago and, while he's not won since, he has slipped to 1 lb below that mark. He's clearly fairly treated and heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb.

Recommended Bet

Back Jesmond Dawn in the 16:05 at Ripon

SBKSP

Lingfield, 18:10 - Top-rated Harryella is on a good mark

Harryella wasn't seen to best effect when sixth at Kempton last time after racing wide from his poor draw, and it's possible a similar scenario could develop as he'll once again break from the outside stall. However, it's worth taking a chance that champion jockey Oisin Murphy, who takes over in the saddle for the first time, can plot a better path on Harryella who appeals as being on a good mark.

He made a winning nursery debut on his final start last season and shaped well when runner-up on his return at Wolverhampton as he was shuffled back around halfway and was unsuited by the steady tempo.

He's not been able to build on that the last twice, but he looks well treated based on how he shaped at Wolverhampton, and he is 4 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for this contest. He's also lightly raced and with a decent pedigree for the level, so there could be a bit more to come. 

Recommended Bet

Back Harryella in the 18:10 at Lingfield

SBKSP

Lingfield, 19:10 - 'Horse In Focus' Saytarr can build on Kempton promise

Saytarr had been gelded ahead of his seasonal reappearance at Newmarket this month and he ran a promising race in third, stepping up on last year's efforts.

He was beaten around three-quarters of a length at Newmarket and went even closer at Kempton last week, losing out by only a neck to an improving rival while pulling a couple of lengths clear of the third.

It was encouraging how well Saytarr stuck to his task there and he was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag by Timeform's reporter to mark him out as one likely to be of interest next time. He's well treated off the same mark as at Kempton and is 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while he should be suited by the step up to seven furlongs. 

Recommended Bet

Back Saytarr in the 19:10 at Lingfield

SBKSP

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

