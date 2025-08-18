Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus

Grand Traverse has more to offer on all-weather

Sporting Light coming to the boil nicely

Havana Sky back below last winning mark

Grand Traverse was a winner in France for Andre Fabre and he made the perfect start for these connections when making a winning British and handicap debut over six furlongs at Newcastle last year.

He failed to progress from that effort on turf afterwards, but he did resume winning ways at Doncaster in June this year, and made it a perfect two from two on the all-weather over this course and distance last week.

Grand Traverse produced a similar performance to that he had at Newcastle last year, confirming himself a useful all-weather performer, produced to lead in the final furlong and readily on top at the line.

He tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings under a penalty and, still clearly very much unexposed as an all-weather horse, he makes plenty of appeal in the vein of form he's in.

Recommended Bet Back Grand Traverse in the 16:00 Kempton SBK 9/4

Sporting Light remains a maiden, but he has shown improved form since entering nurseries, hitting the frame on each occasion, and he has clearly appreciated the step up to seven furlongs the last twice.

He bumped into a William Haggas improver at Catterick two starts back and produced a career-best effort when filling the same position at Chester last time.

Sporting Light can be marked up a little for that effort, too, given he raced three wide for the first two furlongs, and was only worn down in the final 100 yards by the winner who had a better run round.

This will be his all-weather debut, but there is no reason to think he won't be at least as effective on an artificial surface, and he has shown form good enough to suggest he's capable of defying this sort of mark.

Recommended Bet Back Sporting Light in 18:40 Wolverhampton SBK 15/8

Havana Sky was prolific on the all-weather towards the end of last year, completing a five-timer over this course and distance over the Christmas period, and he's now fallen to a mark 1lb below his last winning one.

He caught the eye in first-time cheekpieces at Chelmsford last time, too, leaving the impression he should have finished closer, running out of room when launching his challenge in the final furlong - he was given the Horse In Focus Flag as a result.

Havana Sky wasn't at all knocked about once his chance had gone and, while he's yet to reach the same heights as last year, that was a good step back in the right direction, and there's no doubting he figures on a handy mark now.