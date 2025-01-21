Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Sectional horse to follow

Audacious Annie open to improvement

Chasingouttheblues can follow up

Brazilian Rose one to keep on side

Jamie Snowden doesn't have many runners at Ayr, but he can boast a strike rate of 20%, so his sole runner on Tuesday's card, Audacious Annie, needs respecting.

She made a winning debut in a bumper at Wetherby last season, running to a fairly useful level, but she didn't quite progress as expected in that sphere when given some tougher assignments.

Audacious Annie shaped with plenty of promise on her debut over hurdles at Ffos Las recently, though, and though she was beaten 26 lengths in the end, she looked threatening before a bad mistake at three from home knocked the stuffing out of her.

The winner that day was a short-priced favourite and looks a useful prospect, so she lost little in defeat, and seems sure to build on that promise now. Some novicey leaps proved her downfall, but if she can sharpen up that part of her game, she has the ability to be more than competitive in this field.

Recommended Bet Back Audacious Annie in the 13:30 Ayr SBK 15/4

Mark Walford is another trainer who isn't a regular at Ayr, but can boast a good strike rate (25%), and also has a healthy profit margin when having just one runner (over hurdles) at a meeting.

Indeed, if you had backed every one blind you would have a £1 level-stakes profit of £80.02, so you have to respect the claims of Chasingouttheblues.

He has made a promising start to his career, too, winning two of his four starts over hurdles, and proving better than ever when narrowly prevailing on his handicap debut at Wetherby on Boxing Day.

Chasingouttheblues came out on the right side of a photo on that occasion, despite being carried off the right line on the run-in, displaying a good attitude. That was over two and a half miles, but he shapes as though he'll relish this four-furlong longer trip, and he remains a horse to keep on the right side from a 5lb higher mark.

Recommended Bet Back Chasingouttheblues in the 14:30 Ayr SBK 4/1

Brazilian Rose has made an excellent start for Rebecca Menzies, completing a hat-trick over six furlongs at this course last week, and she is capable of completing a four-timer judged by the manner of her latest success.

She had no problem defying a penalty on that occasion, confirming herself a most progressive filly, given a patient ride and making smooth headway to get into contention approaching the final furlong.

All of her wins for this yard have come over six furlongs at this venue, so she clearly has an affinity for this track, and she should have no problem moving back up to seven furlongs (won over this trip on debut).

Brazilian Rose's performance can also be marked up when you take sectionals into account, given the Sectional Flag as a result, along with the Horse In Focus Flag.

She is just 1lb higher in the weights now turned out quickly and she will be very hard to stop provided this doesn't come too soon (she's had a couple of runs in quick concession).

Recommended Bet Back Brazilian Rose in the 19:15 Newcastle SBK 7/4

