Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Sectional horse at Southwell

More to come from Jackpot Cash

Warrant Holder well treated on handicap debut

After Love can follow up under a penalty

Jackpot Cash is yet another horse to advertise the ability James Owen has to rejuvenate new recruits, taking his record to four wins from seven starts for that yard when easily winning a match at Sedgefield when last seen in May.

He has been mixing it over both hurdles and fences, opening his account in this sphere in good style before going on to win a handicap hurdle at Stratford where he beat a next-time-out winner.

He was easy to back when beaten at Worcester two starts back, but he still ran a cracker in defeat, and confirmed himself in top form with a 45-length success when last seen. Jackpot Cash is just 3lb higher now and remains a horse to be positive about on his return from a break.

Recommended Bet Back Jackpot Cash in the 15:37 Huntingdon SBK 11/8

Warrant Holder has an attractive pedigree and showed plenty to work on when beaten a head over a mile on his debut at Kempton in February and improved a chunk to go one place better upped to a mile and a quarter at Newcastle the following month.

That form has worked out very well, beating subsequent St Leger runner-up easily, and he left the impression he's got even more to offer on his return from six months off at Newmarket 17 days ago.

Warrant Holder was beaten only by another promising type from the Charlie Appleby yard, collared only in the final 50 yards and pulling clear of the remainder. He's entitled to strip fitter now and an opening mark of 90 could well underestimate him on handicap debut.

Recommended Bet Back Warrant Holder in the 17:02 Leicester SBK 3/1

This doesn't look the deepest race and After Love is fancied to follow up last week's course and distance success under a penalty.

She had shown glimpse of promise when trained by Dermot Weld in Ireland, but she proved a different proposition starting out for George Boughey, landing some nice bets in the process.

That was her first start over six furlongs and she was liberated by it, making good headway from the rear over a furlong out and displaying a potent turn of foot to take up the lead. That performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account - she was awarded the Sectional Flag and Horse In Focus Flag for her performance.

After Love also tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and should prove a tough nut to crack.