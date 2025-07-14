Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 9/2 Ratings choice

More to come from Black Endeavour

Pole Star interesting up in trip

Louie The Legend down to career-low mark

Mark Rimell has saddled only one winner so far this year, but Black Endeavour must have an excellent chance of presenting him with another in the at Nottingham on Tuesday.

He started 40/141.00 for his debut and showed clear signs of ability, so much so that he was sent off 7/24.50 against an odds-on favourite at Windsor on his next start.

It is best not to judge Black Endeavour too harshly on that performance, as he was caught wide throughout from a tricky draw, and he showed more of what he's all about when third to a couple of well-bred sorts over five furlongs at this course 10 days ago.

He was far from knocked about on that occasion, either, outpaced over a furlong out before staying on again towards the finish. Black Endeavour is sure to be suited by this step up to six furlongs and this doesn't look a deep event on his handicap debut.

Recommended Bet Back Black Endeavour in the 15:10 Nottingham SBK 15/8

Pole Star is the sole three-year-old in this staying handicap and he appears to have excellent claims when taking into account his weight-for-age allowance now tackling two miles for the first time.

He built on previous promise when landing the odds over a mile and a half at Haydock in workmanlike fashion in May, beating a couple of well-bred rivals, the runner-up franking the form by winning next time.

Pole Star wasn't disgraced on his handicap debut upped to a mile and three quarters next time, leaving the impression he still has more to offer, and he confirmed that when reversing form with several from that race when winning back at Haydock over the same trip 10 days ago.

That was a useful three-year-old handicap and, while he was perhaps a little fortunate to win (the runner-up didn't get the clearest run), it would be harsh to take anything away from him given how much he found under pressure.

This looks a good piece of placing from a yard who have been rampant in recent weeks and he is sure to improve further now having his stamina stretched further.

Recommended Bet Back Pole Star in the 16:30 Beverley SBK 4/6

This doesn't look a strong event and Louie The Legend may be ready to take advantage of a tumbling mark. He showed improved form to open his account at the third attempt over seven furlongs at Chepstow last summer, but he hasn't managed to build on that success since.

Louie The Legend finished nearer last than first in his first three starts this season, but he emerged with some credit on his latest start over a mile and a quarter at Pontefract last time, racing closer to the pace than ideal in a race where those ridden more patiently were seen to an advantage.

Louie The Legend fared best of those who raced prominently and judged by that performance he should be well suited by dropping back to this trip. Another positive ride should see him to good effect at this course, too, and he's potentially well treated now having fallen to a career-low mark - he's at least 3lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Louie The Legend in the 17:13 Nottingham SBK 9/2

