Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus at Newcastle

Anno Power looks exciting

Time Patrol can complete a hat-trick

One More Dream on an attractive mark

Anno Power impressed in bumpers last season, showing useful form when winning at both Ascot and Cheltenham in that sphere, and she overcame inexperience to make a winning start over hurdles at Sandown in November.

That was Anno Power's first start of the season and she looked very promising, showing plenty of speed and also digging in deep in the closing stages. Her hurdling wasn't perfect, making some novicey mistakes, but she fought well on the run-in to narrowly prevail having been headed after a mistake at the final flight.

Anno Power has the potential to improve significantly now - she has the Timeform Large P attached to her rating - and, having been given plenty of time since, she is taken to follow up under a penalty before having her sights raised further.

Recommended Bet Back Anno Power in the 14:55 Taunton SBK 4/6

Time Patrol and Molly Gunn have struck up a good relationship of late and they are up to completing a hat-trick. He appreciated the fitting of cheekpieces when resuming winning ways at Lingfield recently, getting up in the shadows of the post to beat the well-backed and well-treated runner-up to record a third career success.

Time Patrol followed up from a 3lb higher mark over this course and distance on Saturday, a little lucky on that occasion as he got a much clearer passage than the runner-up, but it was still a career-best effort and he's clearly on excellent terms with himself.

Tony Carroll has made a fantastic start to the year, remains in top form, and Time Patrol looks the one to beat again turned out under a penalty in a race where several of his rivals have a bit to prove.

Recommended Bet Back Time Patrol in the 17:00 Newcastle SBK 2/1

It is coming up to a year since One More Dream last won in a six-furlong handicap at Southwell, but he has fallen down to a mark in the 60s now, 11lb lower than his last winning mark, and he is becoming too well treated to ignore.

He was shorter in the betting than on his previous starts and he caught the eye somewhat over this course and distance last month, not settling fully in the early stages and also not getting the clearest run through.

One More Dream met some trouble over a furlong out, having to switch for a run and just staying on at the same pace in the latter stages, leaving the impression that his earlier exertions had taken their toll.

He was given the Horse In Focus Flag after that performance, highlighting him as a horse to be positive about and, in an easier grade of handicap now, he isn't one to be giving up on at this level given he has a bit of class (he's been rated as high as 85 in the past).

Recommended Bet Back One More Dream in the 18:00 Newcastle SBK 9/2

