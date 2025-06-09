Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus

Safari Dream still well treated

Four-timer beckons for Jack Sparrow Grey

Little Keilee can make winning start for Owen

Safari Dream hadn't won for over two and a half years, but he ended the drought over this course and distance last month, and remains on a good mark.

He had fallen 21lb below his last winning mark and landed market support in good style, making all of the running and his rider was able to ease him near the finish.

Safari Dream escaped a penalty for that success and had no problem following up at Chelmsford seven days later, again strong in the betting, produced to lead in the final furlong and having something in hand at the line.

The handicapper has raised him 8lb for those two wins, which still leaves him particularly well treated on his past exploits and, returned to a track he has a good record at - he has the Horses For Courses Flag - he is the one to beat again.

Recommended Bet Back Safari Dream in the 15:00 Salisbury SBK 4/1

Jack Sparrow Grey didn't manage to win over hurdles, but he has proved a different proposition since switched to fences and fitted with a cheekpieces and a tongue tie combination, winning all three starts in this sphere.

All of those wins have come over this course and distance, too, and judging by his latest victory, when beating the reopposing Summer In Milan by 10 lengths, his winning run isn't about to end anytime soon.

He still had plenty to do going out for his final circuit, but he was confidently produced to lead between three and two out and easily cruised clear from there. The handicapper has hit him with a further 11lb rise, but he's clearly a very progressive chaser, who is once again hard to oppose.

Recommended Bet Back Jack Sparrow Grey in the 18:50 Fontwell SBK 11/10

Since the turn of the year, James Owen can boast a 26% strike rate with stable debutants on the Flat, and Little Keilee looks very interesting with that in mind.

She was fairly useful at her best when trained by Ciaran Murphy, her latest win coming in a handicap over a mile at Dundalk in February, but she wasn't in the same form on her last three starts for that yard, slow starts putting her on the backfoot.

Little Keilee has since joined a yard who are building an excellent reputation with new recruits and she starts off in Britian from a potentially lenient mark. This also doesn't look a deep race, while the booking of Hollie Doyle catches the eye, too. She hasn't had many rides for Owen (eight in total) and she makes her way to Catterick for the first time since October 2023.

Recommended Bet Back Little Keilee in the 19:10 Catterick SBK 4/1

