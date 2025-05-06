Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus

A Trainer Uplift at Ffos Las

A Dream bet at Fakenham

Callisto Dream looks a promising filly

Stumps Or Slips stands out on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, at least 5lb clear of his rivals, and on the pick of his form, he looks well treated starting out for a new yard who do well with new recruits.

He won a handicap chase at Worcester just under two years ago from a mark of 97 and, while his jumping hasn't been perfect since, you wouldn't be surprised to see that part of his game polished up for this yard.

Stumps Or Slips has the Trainer Uplift Flag on his first start for Murphy, along with the Hot Trainer Flag, and given he goes well when fresh, he has an excellent chance from a mark 2lb lower than his last winning one.

Recommended Bet Back Stumps Or Slips in the 16:30 Ffos Las SBK 7/5

Fever Dream was well supported on his first run since undergoing a breathing operation at Southwell last time and he duly opened his account over fences in style.

Fever Dream had shown promise over fences previously, but finally put it all together, very much well suited by the step up to three miles for the first time over fences, and that form looks solid for the grade, backed up by a good timefigure.

The sole horse who has run since from that race was the fifth home who has since won and the handicapper may have taken a chance by raising him just 6lb in the weights.

Timeform's reporter awarded him the Horse In Focus Flag for that victory, meaning he's a horse to keep on the right side, and he must have an excellent chance of following up for a yard who are amongst the winners.

Recommended Bet Back Fever Dream in the 16:50 Fakenham SBK 7/4

Callisto Dream was strong in the betting, and overcame inexperience to make a winning start, looking the useful prospect she's bred to be, overcoming some trouble in running, too.

Callisto Dream was carried left under two furlongs out, but then hung to her right in the final furlong, finding plenty though when asked to go and win her race.

The manner in which she saw out that race suggests she will have no trouble staying this longer trip on her return to action, and she's well up to defying a penalty before having her sights raised further.

Recommended Bet Back Callisto Dream in the 19:00 Wolverhampton SBK 5/4

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here