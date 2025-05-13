Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data highlights a couple of potential improvers
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Beverley and and Killarney on Tuesday...
Thriving Zappata can win again
Analogical can show true colours
Zanahiyr could be thrown in
Five-timer on horizon for Zappata
Zappata has proved a different proposition since entering handicaps and encountering fast ground, opening his account at Wetherby last month, value for more than the official margin, and he has done nothing but progress since, quickly completing a four-timer.
His latest success came over a mile at Ripon on Friday last week, achieving a rare feat of defying a triple penalty, and the manner of that success suggests his winning run is yet to end.
Zappata showed a good attitude to assert when joined in the lead over a furlong out, suggesting he'll be well suited by this set up to a mile and a quarter, something which is also backed up by his pedigree. He's out again quickly, but is clearly thriving on racing, and is very much the one to beat again for a yard having a nice time of it lately.
A typical Prescott improver
Sir Mark Prescott is renowned for improving three-year-olds once they enter handicaps over trips which they are bred to excel at and Analogical looks an archetypal type.
He was well held, finishing nearer last than first in three relatively quick runs over seven furlongs towards the end of last year, but he's very much bred to be suited by middle distances, and he starts life in handicaps from a lowly mark.
There is plenty of stamina on the dam's side of his pedigree - he's out of a mare who is a half-sister to smart Laughing Lashes and Janszoon, who both stayed well - and it would be no surprise were he to leave his two-year-old form well behind now.
Prescott doesn't have many runners at Beverley, having only six in 2024, and it will be interesting to see how Analogical fares in the betting on his return to action.
Zanahiyr interesting back on the Flat
Zanahiyr hasn't been seen in this sphere since winning a mile and a half maiden at Fairyhouse in 2020 when trained by Mick Halford, but in the time since, he's developed into a smart hurdler and chaser for Gordon Elliott.
His last win came in a maiden chase at Thurles in February last year, but performed creditably in the last National Hunt season, his best effort coming when third in the Galway Plate last summer.
Zanahiyr raced from a mark of 145 on that occasion, which makes his Flat mark of 77 look potentially very lenient indeed. He stays well over jumps, so should have no problem over two miles on the Flat, and he looks a most interesting runner for his top yard.
