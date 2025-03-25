Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a couple of Horses In Focus

In-form Fergal O'Brien can bag another winner with Zucayan

Drop in trip to suit well-treated Lieutenant Command

Promising Act of Innocence can get off the mark

Zucayan has returned from a break in good form as he has finished third on both starts and shaped especially well at Ludlow last time.

Zucayan went like the best horse at the weights at Ludlow but, having been given a patient ride, ended up with too much to do and was unable to reel in the front pair.

Timeform's reporter awarded Zucayan the Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one likely to be of interest next time, and he could have things run to suit here given Timeform's Pace Comment suggests a strong gallop is on the cards.

The excellent form of Fergal O'Brien, who has sent out 11 winners from 24 runners in the last ten days and has Timeform's Hot Trainer Flag, is also in his favour.

Lieutenant Command may have been sixth of seven runners and beaten nearly 20 lengths at Carlisle on his first start for Tristan Davidson last month, but he shaped better than that result would suggest as he went through that extended three-mile race as if back in form only for his stamina to run out.

Lieutenant Command will be suited by this drop in trip to two and a half miles, while also in his favour is a 4 lb ease in the weights which means he is able to run in this lower-grade event.

Lieutenant Command is 11 now and not as good as he was when in his pomp, but even on the form he showed when runner-up at Carlisle just before Christmas he comes out with a 2lb edge on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so he should not be underestimated.

Sinchi Roca looked like a good prospect when winning a Taunton bumper on his debut under Rules (he also won an Irish point) but he has to give 7lb to Act of Innocence who has shown a higher level of form in defeat and also seems to have a bright future.

Act of Innocence has been highly tried as he made his debut for Gearoid O'Loughlin in the valuable Goffs Defender Bumper at the Punchestown Festival, in which he finished third of the 25 runners, and he then started out for Paul Nicholls in a listed bumper at Newbury last month.

Act of Innocence finished fourth there but Timeform's reporter noted that he may well prove the best horse in that line-up, with a lack of a recent run and inexperience perhaps telling late on. That earned him Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag and he is very much the one to beat, 9 lb clear of Roi du Risk at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

