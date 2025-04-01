Timeform

Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including two Horses In Focus

Lingfield
There is a Horse In Focus at Lingfield on Tuesday

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Lingfield and Fakenham on Tuesday...

Help Me Rhonda can get back on the up

James Fanshawe has the Hot Trainer Flag following an excellent March where 65% of his horses ran to form, and Horse In Focus Help Me Rhonda is expected to continue his good run of form.

She opened her account in a handicap over this trip at Kempton in October on just her third start for Fanshawe and she has shaped better than the bare result on her last two starts over the same course and distance.

Help Me Rhonda was unlucky not to finish closer on her return from three months off in January, clipping heels and stumbling badly when moving into contention, and given too much to do while also meeting trouble in running again on her latest start in February.

She remains just 1lb higher than her last winning mark, though, and granted a clear passage, she seems sure to be competitive in this field given she finished with running left last time.

Recommended Bet

Back Help Me Rhonda in the 15:02 Lingfield

SBK10/11

Wa Wa can go one place better

Wa Wa wasn't a frequent winner when trained in Ireland by Dermot Anthony McLoughlin, twice a winner over both hurdles and fences, but he looks interesting on the back of his promising debut for Olly Murphy.

He started off in a competitive race for the grade at Market Rasen four weeks ago and left the impression he's on a good mark despite not being seen to best effect. that race placing the emphasis too much on speed for his liking, outpaced early on the final circuit and still having plenty to do three from home.

Wa Wa made very good inroads out wide and still held every chance coming down to the last despite a less-than-fluent leap and he was given the Horse In Focus Flag for that effort. That marks him out as a horse to keep on the right side and he is sure to relish this step back up in trip.

Recommended Bet

Back Wa Wa in the 15:45 Fakenham

SBK15/8

War Hawk ready to strike

War Hawk showed promise on his first three starts in maiden and novice company, shaping very well on his qualifying run at Southwell earlier in the year, beaten only by another progressive type and pulling clear of the remainder.

He was well suited by the step up to an extended mile at Wolverhampton last month, too, still looking rough around the edges on his handicap debut, but he finished his race to very good effect once the penny started to drop.

He was never nearer than at the finish on that occasion, leaving the impression he will relish this step up to a mile and a quarter now, and the handicapper has dropped him 1lb in the weights since.

War Hawk is 5lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, and has the Timeform 'small p' attached to his rating, denoting he's open to further improvement - he must have a big chance.

Recommended Bet

Back War Hawk in the 16:13 Lingfield

SBK5/4

