Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 7/2 Horse In Focus improver
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Carlisle and Hamilton on Tuesday.
-
Alnayef can capitalise on a handy mark
-
Unexposed Reenie's Dream can progress again
-
Thornaby Pearl to cash in on reduced mark
Carlisle, 15:15 - Top-rated Alnayef stands out on the figures
Alnayef (Ire)
- J: Kaiya Fraser
- T: Jim Goldie
- F: 92-468032
Alnayef took a step back in the right direction when third at Hamilton on his penultimate start and he confirmed that return to form when runner-up back at the same venue ten days ago.
Alnayef found a progressive three-year-old, who was registering his fourth win of the season, too strong, but he pulled nicely clear of the remainder in a race that appeals as being sound form for the grade.
He's edged back up 2 lb, but that could underestimate him and he's 4 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while his relatively unexposed profile offers hope of a bit better to come.
Carlisle, 16:25 - 'Horse In Focus' Reenie's Dream capable of better
Reenie's Dream
- J: Andrew Breslin
- T: Bryan Smart
- F: 6643
Reenie's Dream offered encouragement without making a telling impact in maidens and she also shaped well when third on her handicap debut at Doncaster last month, earning the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter to mark her out as one likely to be of interest next time.
Reenie's Dream still showed signs of greenness and took a bit of time to hit top gear, but she came home strongly and it was notable that her rider was struggling to pull her up after the line.
She showed enough at Doncaster to suggest she's started out in handicaps from a fair mark, especially as she remains likely to carry on improving (as denoted by the 'small p' attached to her rating). She's likely to be at her best over longer trips, but this stiffer track should be in her favour.
Hamilton, 17:40 - 'Horse In Focus' Thornaby Pearl suited by sharper test
Thornaby Pearl
- J: Jack Nicholls
- T: Adrian Nicholls
- F: 455633-35
Thornaby Pearl was only fifth of eight at Carlisle when last seen in May, but he shaped better than that result would suggest and was awarded Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag.
Thornaby Pearl took up his usual front-running role and looked likely to be placed for much of the way, but he faded inside the final half-furlong in the style of one who would appreciate a sharper test.
He drops back to five furlongs here (from just shy of six furlongs) and could prove difficult to peg back off a mark that is now 6 lb below the one he last defied at Doncaster last season. The losing run is mounting up, but he's produced some creditable efforts in defeat and is on a dangerous mark.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
