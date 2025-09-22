Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 2/1 Ratings Choice

Riffa Spirit open to improvement

Democracy Dilemma stands out at the weights

One Night Thunder can land a hat-trick

Riffa Spirit bred to make a speedy two-year-old and attracted support on his debut at Newcastle in July, but he failed to make an impact having been kicked at the start.

It is best to put a line through that and he showed his true colours when winning at Chelmsford last month, seeming to relish the drop to six furlongs and looking like winning by a wider margin for the majority of the race.

Riffa Spirit was closed down late in the day by a newcomer who got the hang of things, but was always holding on, and he's open to improvement now making his handicap debut - he's the only runner in the field with the' Timeform small p'.

An opening mark of 72 looks fair enough for a horse who is bred to be useful and he should be able to get into a good racing position from his handy draw in stall 3.

Recommended Bet Back Riffa Spirit in the 14:45 Lingfield SBK 11/4

Democracy Dilemma had been a bit in and out on his first four starts this season, but a three-month break, and return of a visor worked the oracle when he resumed winning ways in fine style at Haydock earlier this month.

Democracy Dilemma had plenty go in his favour on that occasion, his early speed enabling him to bag the stand rail, which looked a lot faster than any other part of the track at that meeting, and he wasn't for catching from that point onwards.

There's a strong chance he'll get another easy lead in this field and, over a course and distance where he won a listed event last season, he stands out at the weights on these terms.

Recommended Bet Back Democracy Dilemma in the 15:38 Beverley SBK 2/1

One Night Thunder rated as high as 93 in his pomp for Richard Hannon and he has got his act together this summer for these connections, belatedly taking advantage of a tumbling mark at Carlisle at the beginning of this month.

The style of that success suggested that he retains all of his old ability and he duly followed up under a penalty over the same course and distance eight days later.

One Night Thunder was all the rage in the betting that day, and he won with something up his sleeve, looking in control entering the final furlong and closed down only late on when the race was already won.

Another 5lb rise in the weights forces him into a more competitive handicap, but he has landed an excellent draw, is clearly thriving at present, and remains well treated on the pick of his efforts.

Recommended Bet Back One Night Thunder in the 16:08 Beverley SBK 9/4

