Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 10/3 improver at Leicester

Zanthos can remain unbeaten

Tanjen well treated off current mark

Brielle has more to offer

Zanthos' sales price rose exponentially to €1,000,000 at the breeze-ups earlier this year and she made an extremely good start to her career when winning a novice at Newmarket by three lengths.

She knew her job well, proving much more professional than some of her rivals, and she recorded a timefigure that suggests she's at least useful at this very early stage - she was also given the Horse In Focus Flag, marking her out as a filly to follow.

Zanthos was well in command in the final furlong, drawing clear in impressive fashion, and she will be hard to beat under a penalty in this field. This looks the ideal stepping stone for her on the way to either the Rockfel Stakes or Fillies' Mile at Newmarket in the coming weeks, for which she holds an entry in both.

Recommended Bet Back Zanthos in the 14:50 Leicester SBK 1/2

Tanjen has made good progress in handicaps in recent months, opening her account over five furlongs at Newcastle at the beginning of August, displaying much improved form on her all-weather debut.

Things didn't pan out ideally for her back on turf the next twice, but she produced another career-best effort back on a synthetic surface to resume winning ways at Southwell last week.

That was another wide-margin win for a sprint race and connections have wisely turned her out under a penalty. It is probably too early to crab her as an all-weather specialist, given she has run well on turf in the past, and from a handicapping perspective, Tanjen makes plenty of appeal - she's at least 3lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Tanjen in the 16:25 Leicester SBK 3/1

Brielle shaped with promise on her debut over a mile at Haydock in May and duly showed improved form on her next start over a mile and a half at Thirsk the following month.

She had no problem with the significantly longer trip, but proved her versatility when opening her account back over just further than a mile at Hamilton in July, well found in the market and given a no-nonsense ride.

Brielle was far from disgraced in a hot handicap at York last time, either, looking more than comfortable in a competitive environment, just having nothing left close home despite leaving the impression she's capable of better still - she has the 'Timeform small p' attached to her rating.

This race doesn't have as much depth, so it looks a much easier assignment on paper, and she remains far from exposed.

Recommended Bet Back Brielle in the 16:55 Leicester SBK 10/3

