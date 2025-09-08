Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 10/3 improver at Leicester
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Leicester on Tuesday...
-
Zanthos can remain unbeaten
-
Tanjen well treated off current mark
-
Brielle has more to offer
14:50, Leicester - Zanthos potentially smart
Zanthos (Fr)
- J: Oisin Murphy
- T: Simon & Ed Crisford
- F: 1
Zanthos' sales price rose exponentially to €1,000,000 at the breeze-ups earlier this year and she made an extremely good start to her career when winning a novice at Newmarket by three lengths.
She knew her job well, proving much more professional than some of her rivals, and she recorded a timefigure that suggests she's at least useful at this very early stage - she was also given the Horse In Focus Flag, marking her out as a filly to follow.
Zanthos was well in command in the final furlong, drawing clear in impressive fashion, and she will be hard to beat under a penalty in this field. This looks the ideal stepping stone for her on the way to either the Rockfel Stakes or Fillies' Mile at Newmarket in the coming weeks, for which she holds an entry in both.
16:25, Leicester - Tanjen can follow up under a penalty
Tanjen (Ire)
- J: Tom Marquand
- T: Tim Easterby
- F: 48421351
Tanjen has made good progress in handicaps in recent months, opening her account over five furlongs at Newcastle at the beginning of August, displaying much improved form on her all-weather debut.
Things didn't pan out ideally for her back on turf the next twice, but she produced another career-best effort back on a synthetic surface to resume winning ways at Southwell last week.
That was another wide-margin win for a sprint race and connections have wisely turned her out under a penalty. It is probably too early to crab her as an all-weather specialist, given she has run well on turf in the past, and from a handicapping perspective, Tanjen makes plenty of appeal - she's at least 3lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.
16:55, Leicester - Further improvement in Brielle
Brielle
- J: Rossa Ryan
- T: David O'Meara
- F: 3216
Brielle shaped with promise on her debut over a mile at Haydock in May and duly showed improved form on her next start over a mile and a half at Thirsk the following month.
She had no problem with the significantly longer trip, but proved her versatility when opening her account back over just further than a mile at Hamilton in July, well found in the market and given a no-nonsense ride.
Brielle was far from disgraced in a hot handicap at York last time, either, looking more than comfortable in a competitive environment, just having nothing left close home despite leaving the impression she's capable of better still - she has the 'Timeform small p' attached to her rating.
This race doesn't have as much depth, so it looks a much easier assignment on paper, and she remains far from exposed.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Four Haydock sizzlers for a big price Yankee
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Four Haydock sizzlers for a big price Yankee
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Friday Horse Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Haydock
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 3/1 Horse In Focus at Ascot
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap