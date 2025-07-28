Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data for three Glorious Goodwood fancies

Wide draw no barrier to success for Varian charge

Scandinavia fancied to give three-year-olds a rare win

Naval Light the pick of the expensive Wathnan breeze-up purchases

The last five renewals of the Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap which gets the Goodwood Festival underway at 13:20 have been won by horses drawn in stalls 1-14-16-16-18.

That's good news for supporters of 'Horse In Focus' Defiance who caught the eye of the Timeform race reporters when shaping notably well from a less-than-ideal position when 5¼ lengths fourth to Ecureuil Secret on his belated comeback at Epsom last month.

Roger Varian's horses are in good form ('Hot Trainer' flag) and this Camelot gelding looks to have been saved for this assignment.

The ground looks ideal and with this BHA mark of 99 within reach, he's fancied to get back to winning ways with a strongly-run race likely to suit this hold-up performer well.

Recommended Bet Back Defiance to win the 13:20 Goodwood SBK 9/2

'Horse In Focus' Scandinavia shot to near the head of the market for the St Leger after his dominant display in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket and, with a handy-weight-for-age allowance, he looks the value call over stablemate Illinois, who should find this test more suitable having been outstayed by Trawlerman in the Ascot Gold Cup.

The application of cheekpieces appeared to aid Scandinavia when he came 8½ lengths clear of Nightime Dancer on the July Course earlier this month and granted further progress he can become the first three-year-old to win this race since Stradivarius won his first of four renewals in 2017.

Like Scandinavia, fellow 'Horse In Focus' French Master has the profile of one who will develop into a leading Cup horse so needs considering, too.

Recommended Bet Back Scandinavia to win the 15:05 Goodwood SBK 11/4

Favourites have won four of the last six renewals of the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes at 16:20, with 2023 jolly Array only beaten a short-head, so the market has tended to get it right and it looks to have found the correct horse once again in the form of Naval Light who is clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Karl Burke-trained colt shaped very well when second at Beverley on debut and was still green when 5½ lengths eighth to Charles Darwin in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. He remains capable of better, especially over this extra furlong, and it's no surprise that he is 3 lb clear (with a 'small p') of the field.

Of his rivals, Mick Appleby's excellent Goodwood record is well-documented, and his 22% strike-rate jumps up to 50% (+25.25 level stakes profit) when it comes to two-year-olds. The owners target this meeting so don't be too surprised if Yorkshire Puds takes a big step forward from his gentle introductory third at Pontefract.

Recommended Bet Back Naval Light to win the 16:20 Goodwood SBK 11/8

