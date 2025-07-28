Timeform

Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data for three Glorious Goodwood fancies

Goodwood racecourse
Timeform's three bets on Tuesday run at Goodwood

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Glorious Goodwood on Tuesday...

  • Wide draw no barrier to success for Varian charge 

  • Scandinavia fancied to give three-year-olds a rare win 

  • Naval Light the pick of the expensive Wathnan breeze-up purchases 

13:20, Goodwood - 'Horse In Focus' taken to defy wide draw

The last five renewals of the Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap which gets the Goodwood Festival underway at 13:20 have been won by horses drawn in stalls 1-14-16-16-18. 

That's good news for supporters of 'Horse In Focus' Defiance who caught the eye of the Timeform race reporters when shaping notably well from a less-than-ideal position when 5¼ lengths fourth to Ecureuil Secret on his belated comeback at Epsom last month. 

Roger Varian's horses are in good form ('Hot Trainer' flag) and this Camelot gelding looks to have been saved for this assignment.  

The ground looks ideal and with this BHA mark of 99 within reach, he's fancied to get back to winning ways with a strongly-run race likely to suit this hold-up performer well. 

Recommended Bet

Back Defiance to win the 13:20 Goodwood

SBK9/2

15:05, Goodwood - 'Horse In Focus' taken to land Goodwood Cup 

'Horse In Focus' Scandinavia shot to near the head of the market for the St Leger after his dominant display in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket and, with a handy-weight-for-age allowance, he looks the value call over stablemate Illinois, who should find this test more suitable having been outstayed by Trawlerman in the Ascot Gold Cup. 

The application of cheekpieces appeared to aid Scandinavia when he came 8½ lengths clear of Nightime Dancer on the July Course earlier this month and granted further progress he can become the first three-year-old to win this race since Stradivarius won his first of four renewals in 2017. 

Like Scandinavia, fellow 'Horse In Focus' French Master has the profile of one who will develop into a leading Cup horse so needs considering, too. 

Recommended Bet

Back Scandinavia to win the 15:05 Goodwood

SBK11/4

16:20, Goodwood - Royal Ascot also-ran the clear choice on ratings 

Favourites have won four of the last six renewals of the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes at 16:20, with 2023 jolly Array only beaten a short-head, so the market has tended to get it right and it looks to have found the correct horse once again in the form of Naval Light who is clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. 

The Karl Burke-trained colt shaped very well when second at Beverley on debut and was still green when 5½ lengths eighth to Charles Darwin in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. He remains capable of better, especially over this extra furlong, and it's no surprise that he is 3 lb clear (with a 'small p') of the field. 

Of his rivals, Mick Appleby's excellent Goodwood record is well-documented, and his 22% strike-rate jumps up to 50% (+25.25 level stakes profit) when it comes to two-year-olds. The owners target this meeting so don't be too surprised if Yorkshire Puds takes a big step forward from his gentle introductory third at Pontefract. 

Recommended Bet

Back Naval Light to win the 16:20 Goodwood

SBK11/8

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday including 25/1 Glorious Goodwood pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Sam Turner

Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner has four tips for Day 1 at Goodwood including 12/1 pick

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
ITV Races

Tuesday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with three to back on Glorious Goodwood Day 1

  • Mark Milligan
Glorious Goodwood

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 40/1 chance in the last at Ayr

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: French raider fancied in King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ascot Antepost Horse Racing Tips: Back two Saturday each-way plays at 12/1 and 25/1

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ascot Antepost Horse Racing Tips: Back two Saturday each-way plays at 12/1 and 25/1

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for the ITV Racing from Newbury and Market Rasen

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

The King George to be a romantic renewal

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Anthelia all the way in the Super Sprint

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor
Weighed In

Super Saturday Review

  • Editor