Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data featuring a trio of Horses In Focus

Well-bred Sallaal can cope with rise in class

Verse of Love to build on excellent impression

Lady Chartwell unexposed over middle distances

Others in this listed contest have achieved more on form than Sallaal who only contested a seven-furlong novice at Yarmouth last season, but he created an excellent impression on debut and can cope with this step up in class.

Sallaal impressed with his strength in the finish to win by half a length, earning the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter who noted he "will be suited by at least 1m and looks one to follow next season".

Sallaal should relish this step up to nine furlongs and this half-brother to Group 1 winners Benbatl and Elmalka is expected to improve (as denoted by the Timeform 'small p').

Recommended Bet Back Sallaal in the 14:25 at Newmarket SBK 10/3

The fillies' maiden won by the scopey Verse of Love at Newmarket in October probably wasn't as strong as a typical event at that track in the autumn, but the winner was undeniably impressive and earned the Timeform 'Large P' to mark her out as one who is probably capable of much better form.

Verse of Love was well backed on debut and was always travelling nicely in touch with the leaders before striking the front a couple of furlongs out. She readily quickened clear and at the line had opened up by five lengths.

Others in the field have achieved more on form, notably Cheveley Park Stakes third Arabian Dusk, but Verse of Love has plenty of untapped potential.

Recommended Bet Back Verse of Love in the 15:35 at Newmarket SBK 2/1

Lady Chartwell failed to build on her debut promise in two subsequent starts last year but she belatedly confirmed that good impression when showing improved form to make a winning reappearance on her handicap debut at Chelmsford last month.

Lady Chartwell appeared to appreciate the longer trip at Chelmsford where she stayed on well in the straight and was ultimately nicely on top, scoring by a length and a quarter.

A 6 lb rise in the weights for that decisive victory could underestimate Lady Chartwell, mindful that she remains completely unexposed over middle distances, and she heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here by 2 lb.

Recommended Bet Back Lady Chartwell in the 17:20 at Newmarket SBK 9/4

