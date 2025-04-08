Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data featuring a couple of Horses In Focus

Ventura Express poised for a big run

Fan Mail can prove himself well treated

Powerofjet can follow up

This looks a competitive handicap for the grade and one in which course specialist Ventura Express looks primed for a big run.

He is a four-time winner over this course and distance, the latest of those coming on his return in May last season, and he also went on to win at Beverley from a 1lb lower mark.

Ventura Express ran well on his recent return at Newcastle, too, shaping well after five months off, launching a strong challenge over a furlong out but just unable to get past a thriving, race-fit rival.

He seems sure to strip fitter for that outing and the return to this venue is a positive, while he's also landed a good draw in stall 1 and should get a good pace to aim at.

Fan Mail has improved in recent starts on the all-weather, taking a big step forward when opening his account in a six-furlong maiden at Newcastle in February.

That was a much improved display and the third boosted the form by winning next time. Fan Mail also shaped with plenty of encouragement on his handicap debut at Southwell last month, too, attracting support and doing well to finish as close as he did having raced wide throughout from an outside stall.

Fan Mail was also a bit short of room a furlong out and, all in all, he can be marked up for his effort, certainly leaving the impression he's on a good mark. Timeform's reporter awarded him the Horse In Focus Flag, meaning he's a horse to remain positive about, and the stiffer nature of this track will also be in his favour on his return to turf.

Powerofjet showed the benefit of a nine-week break when opening his account in a handicap over 17 furlongs at this course last month.

That was an improved display, given a confident ride from off the pace, before making smooth headway, and quickly settling matters after jumping the last, displaying a tidy turn of foot.

He wasn't at all subjected to maximum pressure, either, having more in hand than the two and a half length margin implies, while he was also awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.

Powerofjet has been raised 5lb by the handicapper since, but that shouldn't be enough to stop him, with a return to this longer trip no problem and under conditions which blatantly suit him.

