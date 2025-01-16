Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including three Horses In Focus

Juventus de Brion can score

Loki's Mischief interesting on handicap debut

Katate Dori looks a smart prospect

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and it looks a perfect opportunity for the Dan Skelton-trained Juventus de Brion to deservedly open his account over hurdles.

He shaped well behind some useful types in a couple of starts last season, and his first run of this in the Grade 2 Persian War Novices' Hurdle is best to be ignored as he fell at the first flight at Chepstow.

Juventus de Brion was strong in the market and fared much better back at the Welsh track when last seen in October, still looking very raw and not at all knocked about in the closing stages once the winner had flown. He did finish with running left on that occasion, though, and was given the Horse In Focus Flag, marking himself out as a horse to follow.

On form, he sets a tall standard in this field, at least 12lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, with the small 'p' still attached to his rating, denoting he's open to further improvement, so he's a strong fancy to go one place better and open his account.

Recommended Bet Back Juventus de Brion in the 13:00 Newcastle SBK 8/11

This looks a competitive, big-field handicap that features plenty of appealing types, but perhaps none more so than Loki's Mischielf, who is at the bottom of the weights on his handicap debut.

He reached a fair level of form in bumpers and has progressed in each of his three starts over hurdles, only narrowly beaten over an extended two miles at Taunton but bettering that form upped to 19 furlongs in a stronger event at the same course last time.

Loki's Mischief is bred to stay well, but that race wasn't run at a true gallop, and he was pushed along to remain in contention from three out, making steady headway from there to finish never nearer than at the finish. He should get a good pace to aim at here and, from what looks a handy opening mark of 100, he remains a horse to be positive about - he also has the Horse In Focus Flag and the Timeform small 'p' attached to his rating.

Recommended Bet Back Loki's Mischief in the 14:35 Wincanton SBK 7/2

Katate Dori showed a near-useful level of form in bumpers, opening his account at the third attempt in that sphere at Market Rasen and, while he didn't pull any trees up over hurdles, he has taken to chasing exceptionally well.

He immediately bettered his hurdles form when making a winning debut in this sphere at Exeter on New Year's Day, impressing with some accurate leaps and also travelling with purpose throughout.

Katate Dori took another step forward when following up over a similar trip to this at Chepstow four days later, having no problem with the quick turnaround under testing conditions and leaving the impression there's better still to come. He had plenty in hand that day, his jockey easing him near the finish, and he looks ahead of his mark following a 5lb rise.

Katate Dori has the Horse In Focus Flag, is 3lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, and still has the Timeform small 'p' attached to his rating. He looks a good prospect and is fully expected to go in again.

Recommended Bet Back Katate Dori in the 15:45 Wincanton SBK 11/4

