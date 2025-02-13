Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know at a trio of venues

Bucksy des Epeires ready to strike

Authorized Mission can win again

The Craftymaster has fallen to a good mark

The best race on Leicester's all-chase card is the novices' handicap over two miles (14:40) which can go to Venetia Williams' six-year-old Bucksy des Epeires. He won on his British debut over hurdles last season and finished a good second in handicaps at Sandown and Ludlow later in the campaign but like many from his stable has quickly improved for going over fences.

Bucksy des Epeires won on his reappearance again this season when beating three other useful sorts at Ascot in November under a canny ride from Charlie Deutsch. Headed after making the running, he rallied from three out to regain the lead and ended up winning with a bit in hand from Rare Edition. Although beaten in a similar event at Doncaster next time, Bucksy des Epeires improved again but came up against another useful and progressive rival in The Kalooki Kid who has won again since.

Bucksy des Epeires couldn't get close enough to land a blow at the winner under a more patient ride at Doncaster but kept on to finish clear of the rest. With Deutsch back in the saddle and if given a more positive ride again over this shorter trip, Bucksy des Epeires makes plenty of appeal from the same mark and heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb.

Recommended Bet Back Bucksy des Epeires in the 14:40 Leicester SBK 11/8

Chris Grant rode plenty of winners at Newcastle in his days in the saddle, including a Fighting Fifth Hurdle aboard Royal Derbi, and his runner Authorized Mission looks capable of following up last month's course win in the handicap hurdle over two and a half miles (15:25).

In fact, Authorized Mission's last four starts have all come at Newcastle and while he outran odds of 100/1 to finish second here over two miles in December, it was when stepped up to two and three quarter miles in a handicap last time that he got off the mark. However, that wasn't the test of stamina it might have been as it was a slowly-run affair for conditional jockeys which Authorized Mission won with a decisive turn of foot.

That means the drop back in trip by a couple of furlongs shouldn't inconvenience Authorized Mission who will once again be ridden by 5-lb claimer William Maggs. Still lightly raced and younger than most of his rivals, Authorized Mission tops the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb and can double his tally.

Recommended Bet Back Authorized Mission in the 15:25 Newcastle SBK 15/4

The Craftymaster was a major success story for Tony Carroll on the all-weather last winter when he won seven staying handicaps at four different tracks. Now on a lower mark than the one he was last successful from at Newcastle last March, he can get his head in front for the first time since in Chelmsford's apprentice handicap (16:25).

The Craftymaster's winning spree took his handicap mark from the 40s to the 70s but inevitably the handicapper caught up with him in the end. However, after a break in preparation for another winter campaign on the all-weather, he has gradually been coming to the boil in his recent races, with his latest start strongly suggesting another win is on the cards soon.

That came at Lingfield eleven days ago when The Craftymaster was beaten a neck by 66/1 shot Legendary Day. However, the pair of them finished 13 lengths clear of their nearest rival and The Craftymaster can race again off the same mark here in a lower-grade contest which makes him of plenty of interest heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb, particularly with his yard in red-hot form too.

Recommended Bet Back The Craftymaster in the 16:25 Chelmsford SBK 9/4

