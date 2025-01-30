Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know

Miss Calculation suited by step up in trip

Admirable Lad caught the eye last time

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Miss Calculation shaped well when third in a six-furlong handicap at Wolverhampton on his reappearance a few weeks ago and was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag by Timeform's reporter to mark her out as one likely to be of interest next time.

Miss Calculation was ridden patiently from her wide draw and still had plenty to do early in the straight, while her task was made even more difficult by the interference she encountered approaching the final furlong. She ran on strongly in the closing stages, though, and is entitled to build on that comeback display, particularly with the step back up to seven furlongs in her favour.

Jason Hart has been aboard for three of her four previous wins and is back in the saddle here.

Recommended Bet Back Miss Calculation to win the 15:12 at Southwell SBK 15/4

Admirable Lad was well held on his return at Wolverhampton but he clearly benefited from that run as he took a big step back in the right direction when third back at that venue 12 days ago, earning the Horse In Focus Flag.

Admirable Lad was beaten little more than a length and a half in third and he would have finished closer had he not been short of room and forced to switch a furlong out.

He was in decent form around this time last year, winning on a couple of occasions, and he is of interest again with a promising effort under his belt.

Recommended Bet Back Admirable Lad to win the 18:30 Chelmsford SBK 13/2

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here