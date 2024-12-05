Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know for Wincanton and Chelmsford

Star Walking can progress up in trip

Well-bred William one to note on handicap debut

Trainer Dean Ivory in excellent form

Star Walking cost £115,000 after winning her sole start in points and she arrived with a big repuation ahead of her Rules debut, starting a strong 10/111.91 favourite for a mares' bumper at Fakenham in April earlier this year.

She got the job done, perhaps not as impressively as some may have expected, but she did well to overcome the circumstances, not getting the clearest of runs and also leaving the impression she wasn't suited by the track.

Star Walking was well on top at the finish, though, and while she didn't beat much, she left the impression she'd improve greatly on the bare form another day.

She again started an odds-on favourite for her return on hurdling debut at Uttoxeter last month, unable to come out on top this time, proving not quite as sharp as her main market rival over a trip which will be short of her optimum.

However, she again shaped as though she has an even bigger performance in her locker, rallying well in the closing stages, and finishing with running left at the line. That prompted Timeform's reporter to award her the 'Horse In Focus Flag', advertising her as a horse to back next time, and she has seemingly been found a good opportunity here, particularly over this longer trip.

Recommended Bet Back Star Walking in the 13:05 Wincanton SBK 6/5

William Walton's pedigree jumps off the page in this mile and three quarter handicap, being a brother to top-class Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Waldgeist among other smart types, and there should be plenty more to come from him.

He is easily the most expensive horse in this field - he cost 725,000 guineas as a yearling - and, though he offered little on his debut, he has shown more on his last two starts switched to the all-weather.

William Walton progressed significantly from his initial experience when finishing third to a smart prospect at Kempton in October and he ran to a similar level at Southwell last time.

Both of those efforts came over a mile and a half and, on each occasion, he left the impression that the run didn't get to the bottom of him. He still had plenty to do when caught behind a wall of horses around two furlongs out at Southwell, but stayed on well once in the clear without being given a hard time.

William Walton is another with the 'Horse In Focus Flag' and is just the type to improve further now sent handicapping - he has the 'Timeform small p' attached to his rating. An opening mark of 78 is no gift, but he seems sure to relish this longer trip, especially now taking on more exposed rivals now.

Recommended Bet Back William Walton in the 17:40 Chelmsford SBK 9/4

On Timeform's scale, there isn't a trainer in better form on the all-weather than Dean Ivory at present, and his runners need respecting with that in mind. His strike rate for November was 16%, much higher than his usual yearly average, and he also returned a £1 level-stakes profit of £25.00.

Ivory has a couple of runners at Chelmsford on Thursday evening, but it is Thomas Equinas who makes the most appeal. He is a four-time winner over this course and distance, the latest coming two starts back at the end of October, where he was perked up by the reapplication of cheekpieces, racing with plenty of enthusiasm and taking advantage of a falling mark.

He finished last of five on his latest start back at this venue, but he did too much wrong on that occasion, failing to settle, and clearly expending too much energy, while he was also forced wide on the home turn, giving away too much ground.

However, he is clearly better than he was able to show on that occasion, and he remains on a fair mark - he's just the type to quickly bounce back.

Recommended Bet Back Thomas Equinas in the 19:10 Chelmsford SBK 5/2

