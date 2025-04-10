Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data on three Horses In Focus

In-form yard to strike at Lingfield with Ribchester filly

Side with C&D specialist in novices' handicap at Hereford

10 lb rise manageable for unexposed handicapper at Limerick

It's encouraging that Harpsichord showed so much on her 1m debut - picking up a sectional flag with a strong finish - given the significant stamina in her pedigree and she can come good now stepping up to 1½m.

In-form jockey James Doyle has done very well for the yard and takes over from Josephine Gordon on the half-sister to the very smart winner up to 2m Siskany.

Doyle has a 37% strike-rate on favourites and is likely to make more use of the filly than her jockey was able to do over 1m on debut at the end of last year.

There was also plenty to like about Maraaheb's opening run at Wolverhampton and he's second choice ahead of Lesson of Life.

Recommended Bet Back Harpsichord to win the 14:27 Lingfield @ 4/51.80 SBK 4/5

Time Interval shaped well allowed his head for the first time in this sphere when second in a C&D handicap just over a fortnight ago and could take a bit of beating if he can just race a little more efficiently.

It would be no great surprise if Harry Cobden rode the David Dennis-trained seven-year-old with a bit more restraint than Tom Bellamy did last time, but he was only beaten by a progressive - and well-backed favourite - Renoir last time.

With the pair well clear of the third, and Time Interval very much at home over this C&D where his record reads 1-4-2, he's fancied to defy a 4lb rise in the weights.

Recommended Bet Back Time Interval to win the 15:45 Hereford @ 15/82.88 SBK 15/8

This isn't quite as competitive as the numbers suggest and the lightly-raced nine-year-old Flemens Interest is taken to make light of a 10 lb hike for last week's impressive course success and go in again.

A brother to the useful hurdler/smart chaser Beshabar whose finest moment came when landing the 2011 Scottish Grand National, Flemens Intrest finally translated his winning point-to-point form when winning over C&D nine days ago.

That was his first start on good ground over further than two miles and having won so readily, only the bravest will be dogmatic that he can't defy his sizable weights rise.

Recommended Bet Back Flemens Intrest to win the 17:10 Limerick @ 4/15.00 SBK 4/1

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here