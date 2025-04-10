Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data on three Horses In Focus
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Lingfield, Hereford and Limerick on Thursday...
-
In-form yard to strike at Lingfield with Ribchester filly
-
Side with C&D specialist in novices' handicap at Hereford
-
10 lb rise manageable for unexposed handicapper at Limerick
5 lb weight allowance could prove crucial for Lingfield 'Horse In Focus'
Harpsichord
- J: James Doyle
- T: Simon & Ed Crisford
- F: 4-
It's encouraging that Harpsichord showed so much on her 1m debut - picking up a sectional flag with a strong finish - given the significant stamina in her pedigree and she can come good now stepping up to 1½m.
In-form jockey James Doyle has done very well for the yard and takes over from Josephine Gordon on the half-sister to the very smart winner up to 2m Siskany.
Doyle has a 37% strike-rate on favourites and is likely to make more use of the filly than her jockey was able to do over 1m on debut at the end of last year.
There was also plenty to like about Maraaheb's opening run at Wolverhampton and he's second choice ahead of Lesson of Life.
Cobden an eye-catching booking for Hereford 'Horse In Focus'
Time Interval
- J: Harry Cobden
- T: David Dennis
- F: 49-142
Time Interval shaped well allowed his head for the first time in this sphere when second in a C&D handicap just over a fortnight ago and could take a bit of beating if he can just race a little more efficiently.
It would be no great surprise if Harry Cobden rode the David Dennis-trained seven-year-old with a bit more restraint than Tom Bellamy did last time, but he was only beaten by a progressive - and well-backed favourite - Renoir last time.
With the pair well clear of the third, and Time Interval very much at home over this C&D where his record reads 1-4-2, he's fancied to defy a 4lb rise in the weights.
'Horse In Focus' fancied to defy rise in the weights
Flemens Intrest (Ire)
- J: J. P. Shinnick
- T: David Richard Barry, Ireland
- F: 0600-1
This isn't quite as competitive as the numbers suggest and the lightly-raced nine-year-old Flemens Interest is taken to make light of a 10 lb hike for last week's impressive course success and go in again.
A brother to the useful hurdler/smart chaser Beshabar whose finest moment came when landing the 2011 Scottish Grand National, Flemens Intrest finally translated his winning point-to-point form when winning over C&D nine days ago.
That was his first start on good ground over further than two miles and having won so readily, only the bravest will be dogmatic that he can't defy his sizable weights rise.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Ante-Post Racing Tips: Knip to be our nap hand at 20/1 for Scottish Grand National
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Ante-Post Racing Tips: Knip to be our nap hand at 20/1 for Scottish Grand National
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 22/1 Brandon on seasonal debut at Navan
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
2025 Grand National Tips: Kevin Blake gives his 1-2-3-4 verdict for the Aintree feature
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Paul Nicholls Grand National Day Runners: Five in the big one but Kandoo Kid can be very competitive