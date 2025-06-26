Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including two top-rated runners at Newmarket
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Newmarket on Thursday...
York eye-catcher fancied to get off the mark
Lingfield runner-up expected to go one better
More luck here can see Parr runner go well
Newmarket, 13:50 - Moore booking looks significant for son of Sergei Prokofiev
Romeo Montague
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Richard Spencer
- F: 7
Having shaped well in what looked a pretty decent race on debut at York, Romeo Montague gets the nod with Ryan Moore doing the steering.
The Richard Spencer-trained colt cost 16,000 guineas as a foal but his sales price rose to £140,000 as a yearling and he looks to have plenty of ability judging by that debut effort.
His dam won over this trip on her second start as a two-year-old and the Timeform top-rated (with a 'p' denoting at least 6lb of improvement is expected) is fancied to break his maiden tag.
Newmarket, 15:00 - Longer trip likely to suit William Haggas runner
Another Abbot (Ire)
- J: Cieren Fallon
- T: William Haggas
- F: 483-722
A first taste of success beckons for Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Another Abbot, who arrives here on the back of a couple of close-calls at Redcar and Lingfield, most recently when a neck second to Solar Edge in a five-furlong handicap in Surrey.
This step up to six furlongs should be right up the street for this half-brother to Les Bleus who won over this C&D, and it should give him a bit more time to recover if as slowly away as last time.
The pace prediction for this race is 'very strong' which should suit this confirmed hold-up performer, and he gets the nod accordingly.
Newmarket, 16:10 - Take a chance on Joseph Parr four-year-old
Tennessee Gold (Fr)
- J: Daniel Muscutt
- T: Joseph Parr
- F: 4231341-0
Plenty are in with a shout but Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Tennessee Gold caught the eye on his recent return at Chelmsford and looks worth chancing at rewarding odds.
The son of No Nay Never has made good progress since starting life in handicaps from a mark of 65 just over a year ago, and he is rated much better than the bare result from his reappearance at the start of this month as he was not well placed and also met trouble in running when trying to launch a challenge.
A lack of obvious front-runners is a slight concern, but this Timeform top-rated runner should go close if getting a solid gallop to aim at.
