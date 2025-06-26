Timeform

Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including two top-rated runners at Newmarket

William Haggas (right) and Charlie Appleby (left)
William Haggas (right) trains one of Timeform's Thursday fancies

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Newmarket on Thursday...

  • York eye-catcher fancied to get off the mark

  • Lingfield runner-up expected to go one better

  • More luck here can see Parr runner go well

Newmarket, 13:50 - Moore booking looks significant for son of Sergei Prokofiev

Having shaped well in what looked a pretty decent race on debut at York, Romeo Montague gets the nod with Ryan Moore doing the steering.  

The Richard Spencer-trained colt cost 16,000 guineas as a foal but his sales price rose to £140,000 as a yearling and he looks to have plenty of ability judging by that debut effort. 

His dam won over this trip on her second start as a two-year-old and the Timeform top-rated (with a 'p' denoting at least 6lb of improvement is expected) is fancied to break his maiden tag. 

Recommended Bet

Back Romeo Montague in the 13:50 at Newmarket

SBK7/4

Newmarket, 15:00 - Longer trip likely to suit William Haggas runner

A first taste of success beckons for Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Another Abbot, who arrives here on the back of a couple of close-calls at Redcar and Lingfield, most recently when a neck second to Solar Edge in a five-furlong handicap in Surrey. 

This step up to six furlongs should be right up the street for this half-brother to Les Bleus who won over this C&D, and it should give him a bit more time to recover if as slowly away as last time. 

The pace prediction for this race is 'very strong' which should suit this confirmed hold-up performer, and he gets the nod accordingly. 

Recommended Bet

Back Another Abbot in the 15:00 at Newmarket

SBK4/1

Newmarket, 16:10 - Take a chance on Joseph Parr four-year-old

Plenty are in with a shout but Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Tennessee Gold caught the eye on his recent return at Chelmsford and looks worth chancing at rewarding odds.  

The son of No Nay Never has made good progress since starting life in handicaps from a mark of 65 just over a year ago, and he is rated much better than the bare result from his reappearance at the start of this month as he was not well placed and also met trouble in running when trying to launch a challenge. 

A lack of obvious front-runners is a slight concern, but this Timeform top-rated runner should go close if getting a solid gallop to aim at. 

Recommended Bet

Back Tennessee Gold in the 16:10 at Newmarket

SBK15/2

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Timeform

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

ITV Races

Northumberland Plate Big Race Verdict: Golden could rule the roost on Saturday

  • Alan Dudman
Newcastle All-Weather
ITV Races

Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with three to back at up to 9/1

  • Mark Milligan
All-Weather
Katie Midwinter

Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets including 16/1 pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Northumberland Plate Big Race Verdict: Golden could rule the roost on Saturday

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Northumberland Plate Big Race Verdict: Golden could rule the roost on Saturday

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 25/1 Grey at Newmarket

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot Day 5 Tips: Kevin Blake's trio of bets up to 8/1 for Saturday

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Up The Sergeant Wilko

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Day 5 Royal Ascot Preview

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

2025 Royal Ascot Review

  • Editor
Weighed In

Epsom

  • Editor