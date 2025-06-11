Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including an improving Horse In Focus

Hinitsa Bay is ahead of the handicapper

More to come from lightly raced Boubyan

Beaming Light can have latest effort marked up

Hinitsa Bay improved on his previous efforts to go close on his handicap debut at Yarmouth three weeks ago and still has more to offer.

Hinitsa Bay raced keenly up a couple of furlongs in trip, but he stuck to his task well to finish runner-up and pull six lengths clear of the third.

A 3 lb rise in the weights seems to underestimate that performance and he is 4 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while he also still has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's expected to improve.

This 170,000 guineas purchase and half-brother to the useful Chillingham has a much less-exposed profile than most of his rivals and is the only runner in this field with the Timeform 'small p'.

Recommended Bet Back Hinitsa Bay in the 13:52 at Yarmouth SBK 13/8

Boubyan was unable to make a serious impact in three starts in maiden and novice company as a juvenile, but he offered some encouragement and built on that when going close on his reappearance and handicap debut at Windsor last month.

Boubyan, making his first start since being gelded, was held up in a race run at just an ordinary gallop and he took a keen hold. His chance was also hindered by meeting some trouble in running and proving green under pressure, but he still managed to run on strongly into third and was only beaten a head and a neck.

Timeform's reporter awarded Boubyan the Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time, and he still has the Timeform 'small p'.

Recommended Bet Back Boubyan in the 15:15 at Newbury SBK 5/2

Beaming Light looked unlucky not to win on his first start for David Loughnane (previously with Laura Horsfall) at Wolverhampton a couple of weeks ago and can make amends here.

Beaming Light was held up and raced keenly in a race run at just an ordinary gallop, but he caught the eye with how powerfully he finished in the straight, passing plenty of rivals to take second.

That effort earned him the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, and the visual impression was backed up by the sectionals which suggest he should have won. He earned a sectional upgrade 7 lb higher than anything else in the race, so he has been awarded Timeform's Sectional Timing Flag to highlight he can have his latest effort marked up.

A 1 lb higher mark underestimates his effort at Wolverhampton and he comes out 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Beacon Light in the 20:30 at Chelmsford SBK 10/11

